2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe: Bigger, Bolder & More Aerodynamic

The 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe is the second-generation model of the German automaker’s 4-Series hatchback. Right off the bat, the resemblance between the all-new 4-Series Gran Coupe and BMW’s all-electric i4 is uncanny.

Although the 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe is just half an inch longer than a regular 4-Series Coupe, the new model is significantly bigger, longer, and broader than the first generation. The latest four-door 4-Series is 5.9-inches longer, one-inch wider, and 2.1-inches taller than before. It also has a 1.8-inch longer wheelbase with wider front (1.6 inches) and rear (0.7 inches) tracks, respectively.

2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe Powertrain

The 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe will arrive in two variants. The 430i RWD has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque, all of which goes to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, not bad for a small-engine, rear-wheel-drive four-door “coupe.”

Meanwhile, the M440i xDrive has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six pumping out 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque, sending power to all four wheels courtesy of an eight-speed automatic. It also has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator capable of adding 11 horsepower to the equation.

With that much power (and AWD traction), the M440i xDrive can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.4 seconds. The top speed for both models is 155 mph. The M440i xDrive has a standard M Sport Differential to enhance cornering and overall agility.

2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

Familiar Styling Cues

One only needs a passing glance to discern the new 4-Series Gran Coupe is no different from the all-electric BMW i4 in the styling department. BMW has yet to confirm, but we reckon both vehicles share the same headlight and taillight clusters.

And since we’re talking about a 4-Series, those controversial oversized kidney grilles are front and center, flanked on both sides by standard adaptive LED headlights with U-shaped fiber-optic driving lights. The Gran Coupe model also has a U-shaped front bumper design like BMW’s ultra-high performance M models.

The stretched silhouette with its distinctive proportions, sloping roofline, and frameless windows are legacy styling elements of a proper coupe. But with the 4-Series Gran Coupe, you get four doors and five seats.

Optimized Aerodynamics

The slender shape of the 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe is no accident. It even has air curtains, an active air flap control system, streamlined alloy wheel designs, and an almost completely sealed underbody to deliver superior aerodynamics. All told, the 4-Series Gran Coupe’s 0.28 drag coefficient is slightly better than the outgoing model’s 0.27 Cd.

Built For Performance Driving

The 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe may be masquerading as a practical four-door “coupe,” but it has the bones to back up its athletic stance. It has a near 50:50 weight distribution and a lower center of gravity. It has a new shear brace connecting the front shock towers to the bulkhead and an integral shock tower-to-front end brace to deliver sharper handling and a more precise steering feel. It even has underfloor bracing in the rear suspension to enhance stability at higher speeds.

Innovative Lift-Related Shock Absorbers

Adaptive M suspension is optional for the 2022 4-Series Gran Coupe, but you might not need it with BMW’s lift-related shock absorbers. Technically speaking, the lift-related shocks offer extra damping to cancel out minor road imperfections without penalizing sporty handling and stability. This feature is standard in the 430i Gran Coupe, but the M440i xDrive has a standard sport suspension (optional in the 430i Gran Coupe) with stiffer springs and lift-related damping.

Posh Yet Modern Interior

BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive7 and navigation is standard in the new 4-Series Gran Coupe. It features a digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It has standard sport seats wrapped in perforated Sensatec material with contrast stitching in red, black, beige, or cognac.

If you like the look and feel of cowhide, premium Vernasca leather is optionally available in red, black, oyster, mocha, or cognac hues. The standard equipment list includes a moonroof, 18-inch wheels, remote engine start, open-pore oak wood trim, dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and a rearview camera, to name a few.

BMW’s Active Driving Assistant is also standard. The package includes lane departure warning, active blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, speed limit information, and rear collision preparation. Other safety goodies include frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning with braking, and city collision mitigation with automatic braking.





2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe interior layout.

Warranty Coverage & Maintenance Cost

Every new BMW comes with a comprehensive factory warranty covering the entire vehicle for four years or 50,000 miles. If you anticipate needing additional converge, read through this guide to extended warranties for BMWs first.

According to RepairPal, BMW owners pay, on average, about $968 per year for maintenance and repairs. Upkeep costs for a BMW are comparable to other German luxury brands like Audi ($987 per year) and Mercedes-Benz ($908 per year). For additional information on BMW’s average annual maintenance costs, see this helpful guide.

4-Series Gran Coupe: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 BMW 4-Series 430i Gran Coupe starts at $45,795, while the M440i xDrive model has base prices at $58,995. Pricing includes the $995 destination fee. The first U.S. deliveries are arriving by August 2021. If you’re searching for a new BMW, we trust Rydeshopper in helping you find the best deal. Rydeshopper is a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing in your area.

