Compare Car Insurance Quotes for the Best Rates (2021)

Compare car insurance quotes from at least three providers to find the best rates.

Everything from your age and zip code to your credit score and type of vehicle can affect your rates.

You can use the quote tool on this page to compare prices from leading auto insurance companies in your area.

If you compare car insurance quotes from a dozen companies, you won’t see the same price twice. That’s because each provider evaluates you in a different way when setting car insurance premiums. The important thing is to compare enough quotes to see the range of premiums available to you.

If you compare car insurance quotes from a dozen companies, you won't see the same price twice. That's because each provider evaluates you in a different way when setting car insurance premiums. The important thing is to compare enough quotes to see the range of premiums available to you.

How To Compare Car Insurance Quotes

There are a few ways you can get car insurance quotes: in person, over the phone, or online. If you go in person, you can see a captive agent who works for one company or an independent agent who can represent multiple companies. You’ll get personal service working with an agent, but it can be a slower process to compare multiple quotes. You could also work with a broker who represents you as a buyer, but some brokers can charge fees.

Working with an agent or insurance representative over the phone is more convenient. An agent can help you choose the right level of car insurance coverage, which can be confusing to do on your own. However, it also takes some time to compare rates from multiple companies this way.

If you’re looking to compare car insurance quotes in the most efficient way, shopping online is the way to go. In about 10 to 15 minutes, you can get a free quote based on your driver profile. You can do this for multiple providers, or you can use a quote comparison tool like the one above to send your info to multiple companies at once. All major providers offer car insurance quotes online, and after you choose which insurer to go with, you can get your ID card and other documents emailed to you or delivered in a mobile app, which makes things easy.

5 Steps to Comparing Car Insurance Quotes

Here’s what you need to do to get quotes and purchase car insurance coverage:

Choose your desired coverage: Decide if you want to get minimum coverage, full coverage, or something in between. If you’re financing your vehicle, your lender may require you purchase full coverage. Also, think about any extras you might need, like roadside assistance or rideshare coverage. Gather your information: You’ll need to include your social security number and the birthdays, driver’s license numbers, addresses, and employment information of anyone who drives your vehicle. You’ll also provide your driving record, basic contact information, vehicle identification number (VIN), and vehicle make, model, and mileage. Get quotes: With your information handy, pick your top choices for providers and go online, call, or visit an office location to get a quote. Compare car insurance quotes side by side: The key to finding the best rate is to get at least three quotes and compare them side by side. Make sure to pick the same deductibles, coverage, and limits for each. Check out what extras the companies offer as well. Choose the best plan: Lastly, pick the car insurance policy that offers the best prices, discounts, and extra options for your situation.

What Factors Affect Insurance Rates?

Car insurance companies use complex methods to determine how likely drivers are to file claims, so no two drivers find exactly the same prices. As you compare car insurance quotes, you’ll find different rates from each provider. The secret recipe of car insurance pricing involves a number of ingredients:

Car Insurance Rate Factor How It Affects Rates Who you are Your age and credit score affect rates quite a bit. Homeownership, gender, marital status, and level of education all influence rates to a lesser degree. What you drive Different vehicles have different safety ratings and repair costs, so companies customize auto insurance rates for each vehicle. How you drive Your driving history plays a huge role in determining rates. A poor history may even require you to purchase specialized high-risk insurance, which is expensive. If you have a lapse in insurance coverage, you’ll pay more in the future, too. Many companies give discounts for low annual mileage. Finally, if you use your car for a ridesharing program like Uber, you’ll need to add special insurance coverage. Where you live Auto insurance quotes vary by state and by zip code. Because people file accident, vandalism, and theft claims more often in densely populated areas, car insurance is usually the most expensive in cities. Inclement weather patterns can also lead to more claims in an area, which drives up costs. Prices are higher for everyone in the area since companies use auto insurance policy funds to cover claims for the region.

Ways to Save on Car Insurance

You can do a few things to find lower auto insurance costs. For example, when you compare car insurance quotes, look for companies that offer discounts that apply to your situation. Common discounts include:

Multi-policy Multi-vehicle Good student Student away at school Driver’s education Defensive driving course Military Good driver Homeowner Vehicle safety features New car Low mileage

You can also try usage-based programs for more discounts. Usage-based programs like Progressive’s Snapshot track your driving for safety and mileage. These programs can be useful if you have points on your license, because the discounts depend on current driving habits, not your past driver profile. However, some programs put more emphasis on driving fewer miles, so a safe driver who commutes every day might not get as good of a discount.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes by State

Location is one of the biggest factors in what insurance providers charge. Simply moving across state lines can drastically change your rate. States work closely with insurance companies to regulate prices, and states can require very different levels of coverage. For example, until July 1, 2020, Michigan required its drivers to have unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. This drove up prices for Michigan car insurance and made it one of the most expensive states for many years.

Louisiana is another expensive state. Drivers are more likely to file auto injury lawsuits in Louisiana than in many other states. Louisiana’s legislation also encourages attorneys to sue companies on behalf of drivers. Insurance companies pay out more in the state for court settlements, so they charge drivers more overall.

Other things that affect costs in a particular state include highway conditions, average commuting distances, and weather that damages vehicles. States with high levels of uninsured motorists can also have high costs, because drivers with uninsured motorist coverage pick up the tab.

So, which states are expensive and which are cheap? Here are the top 10 most and least expensive states for car insurance and what drivers in the states pay on average per year, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC):

Most Expensive States Average Annual Cost Least Expensive States Average Annual Cost #1 Louisiana $1,545.82 #1 North Dakota $686.08 #2 Michigan $1,469.73 #2 Maine $686.25 #3 District of Columbia $1,429.43 #3 Iowa $700.71 #4 Florida $1,426.46 #4 South Dakota $721.67 #5 New York $1,425.00 #5 Idaho $722.06 #6 New Jersey $1,385.61 #6 North Carolina $734.06 #7 Rhode Island $1,333.12 #7 Wisconsin $755.97 #8 Delaware $1,291.39 #8 Wyoming $765.81 #9 Nevada $1,260.43 #9 Indiana $767.72 #10 Connecticut $1,216.55 #10 Vermont $778.29

Compare Car Insurance Quotes from Top Providers

Whether you want basic liability coverage or full coverage with high policy limits, it’s important to compare car insurance quotes to find the best price. Insurance rates change periodically, so you should also compare rates each time your policy is up for renewal.

Whether you want basic liability coverage or full coverage with high policy limits, it's important to compare car insurance quotes to find the best price. Insurance rates change periodically, so you should also compare rates each time your policy is up for renewal.

Our Recommendations for Car Insurance

While it’s important to find a good price for car insurance, it’s equally as important to shop from providers that are reliable and that offer good service. After thoroughly analyzing the biggest car insurance companies, we recommend GEICO, State Farm, and Progressive for affordable and high-quality coverage.

GEICO: Best Overall

GEICO is one of the cheapest car insurance companies, and it offers plenty of discounts to help drivers find affordable rates. The company has been around since 1936 and is the second-largest car insurance provider in the U.S. GEICO’s highly rated mobile app makes it easy to view your ID card, start a claim, or pay your bill from your phone. GEICO auto insurance has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial rating from AM Best.

State Farm: Best for Student Drivers

If you’re under the age of 25, it’s a good idea to look into State Farm auto insurance. That’s because the company has the best good-student discount in the industry – you can save up to 25% for having good grades. State Farm’s Steer Clear® educational app can help drivers under 25 save up to an additional 20%. And, if you’re a good driver, you can enroll in the Drive Safe & SaveTM program to stack another discount on the pile. State Farm is the largest provider in the U.S. and has an A++ financial strength rating.

Progressive: Best for High-Risk Drivers

In our research, we found that Progressive car insurance is the best option for drivers with a less-than-perfect record. Drivers with recent at-fault accidents tend to find cheaper rates from Progressive than from other companies. The same goes for teen drivers and drivers with poor credit. Progressive’s features include the Name Your Price® tool, which lets you choose your desired budget and shows you auto insurance coverage within your price range. Founded in 1937, Progressive has an A- rating from the BBB and an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best.