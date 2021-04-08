2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Styling Updates, Powertrain Specs, New Tech Features & More

If you’re old enough to remember, the first-gen Mercedes-Benz CLS is to blame for the swoopy-roof styling we’re all seeing in modern sedans and crossovers. In short, the CLS is responsible for kickstarting the “four-door coupe” movement. Launched in 2004 and riding on E-Class underpinnings, the CLS is a more stylish alternative to the former while retaining E-Class levels of luxury and prestige.

The Mercedes CLS has always been a thing of beauty, but the 2022 model has a cleaner style than the outgoing car. It now has a new front bumper with more oversized air intakes and a new front grille with tiny 3D star patterns in a chrome glass finish. Also new is a silver chrome front splitter and unique side louvers.

Meanwhile, the rear gets a new bumper with a black faux diffuser. Fancy 19-inch wheels are now standard, while the optional AMG Body Styling Package adds a more aggressive front bumper, a chrome front splitter, bespoke AMG sill trims, and larger 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS in Starling Blue metallic. Photo: MBUSA.

Turbocharged Engine & 48V Mild-Hybrid Assist

The new Mercedes-Benz CLS inherits the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six motor and 48V EQ Boost mild-hybrid assist from the outgoing model. It pumps out 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque (1,600 – 4,000 rpm), enough oomph to push it to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds with its standard nine-speed 9G Tronic automatic gearbox and 4MATIC AWD system. Moreover, EQ Boost contributes 21 more horsepower and up to an additional 184 lb-ft. of torque for shorter periods.

Opulent Interior

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS has a new selection of premium upholstery options. Heated front seats with memory settings are standard, while there’s a new multifunction steering wheel finely wrapped in Nappa leather. Unsurprisingly, those capacitive buttons and sensors on the tiller are the same as you’ll find in an E-Class.

Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX infotainment system is front and center, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch center touchscreen display. Artificial intelligence plays a vital role in MBUX as the system offers predictive functions and responds to voice commands. Optional add-ons include MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation and MBUX Interior Assist.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Parking? No Problem!

Another neat feature in the 2022 CLS is Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC. The system uses a 360-degree camera to help you find a suitable parking space. And if it does, it can park the vehicle automatically or enter and leave parking spaces autonomously. Other tech and safety features include active brake assist, active speed limit assist, and active stop-and-go assist.

Mercedes-Benz CLS Warranty

The new Mercedes-Benz CLS comes standard with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty. At the moment, Mercedes-Benz has yet to offer a complimentary maintenance schedule for the 2022 CLS. If you want to know more on how to extend your Mercedes-Benz warranty, this comprehensive guide has answers to all your questions.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 CLS is only available in a single trim model, the CLS 450 4MATIC. The base CLS 450 RWD and AMG CLS 53 are no longer available. Standard equipment for the lone trim includes a sunroof, blind-spot warning system, and 64-color ambient lighting.

Pricing for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS remains forthcoming, but the German automaker promises to reveal the base prices closer to the intended launch date in early 2022. In the meantime, this free and easy search tool* will show you a list of Mercedes-Benz dealers near you that offer the best price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS Gallery

Photos & Source: MBUSA.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit the above link.