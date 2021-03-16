Kia EV6: Epitomizing Kia’s New Design Philosophy

Kia gave us a teaser silhouette of its new EV6 all-electric crossover early last week. Right from the get-go, we knew the Kia EV6 would epitomize the automaker’s new styling direction. Based on Hyundai and Kia’s E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) underpinnings, the EV6 marks the beginning of Kia’s assault in the burgeoning EV category.

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrified power,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of the Kia Global Design Center. “We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market.”

Revealed in production form, the Kia EV6 is a sight to behold. Rest assured, Kia’s newest EV6 is unlike any Kia you’ve seen before.

Kia EV6: Car or Crossover?

It’s both. Like the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 – the first dedicated electric vehicle to utilize the Hyundai Kia E-GMP architecture – the new Kia EV6 is a four-door sedan in SUV clothing minus the former’s retro-inspired wedge-shaped styling. “With the EV6, we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV,” Habib added.

Kia EV6. Photo: Kia Motors America.

New Design Language

The new Kia EV6 epitomizes the brand’s “Opposites United” design philosophy, a marriage of five different pillars (Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life, and Tension for Serenity) to create a distinctive shape. Unlike other modern Kia vehicles, the EV6 does not have the conventional “tiger nose” front grille. Instead, you get Kia’s “digital tiger nose” fascia highlighted by headlights with unique LED markers, an ode to the new K5 sedan’s aggressive façade.

We particularly like the tension created by the EV6’s bulging hood lines, upswept window line, and that rising character line emanating from below the doors to meet with the vehicle’s wraparound taillights, giving it a somewhat Lexus-like vibe. Unlike car-based crossovers with exaggerated curvy rooflines, the Kia EV6 has a rakish rear window to meet the angular roof.

Driver-Centric Cockpit

The Kia EV6 has a driver-centric interior. Inside, the driver can access a digital instrument cluster and largish touchscreen display, both integrated into a single, curved glass panel. It receives a two-spoke tiller with Kia’s brand-spanking-new logo front and center, a rotary shifter, and a two-tier center console.

Kia EV6 interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Single or Dual Electric Motors

Kia has yet to discuss the powertrain options for its newest EV6 crossover. But similar to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, we expect the EV6 to come with single or dual electric motors powered by either a 55 kWh or 72.6 kWh battery, good for around 270 to 280 miles of EPA-rated driving range.

With its 800-volt electrical architecture, the Kia EV6 allows for DC fast-charging up to 350 kW. We also expect it to come with Hyundai’s V2L charging function, allowing customers to power or charge electrical gadgets and appliances using a 3.6 kW external power port.

You don’t need to wait long. Kia’s EV6 crossover is making its official global debut later this month, and we’ll be here to spill the beans.

