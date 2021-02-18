2022 Hyundai Kona: Quirky Crossover Receives N Line Trim, Updated Styling & New Convenience Features

After months of teasing and speculations, the 2022 Hyundai Kona has finally arrived. The newest Kona is home to a comprehensive styling update spread across the entire lineup, including the quirky Kona Electric. There’s also a sportier N Line version equipped with a 195-horsepower turbocharged four-banger.

“For 2022, Kona and Kona Electric have been freshly redesigned with new safety and convenience features that ensure they remain at the top of SUV buyers lists,” said Olabisi Boyle, Vice President of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

When the Kona arrived in the U.S. back in 2018, we didn’t know what to make of it. But as time went on, we learned to soften up on the Kona’s polarizing face. Besides, whoever started the trend of relocating the headlights and daytime running lights in a modern car deserves a pat in the back (we’re looking at you, Nissan and Mitsubishi). Highly unusual-looking, yes. But at least you can’t fault the Kona for being boring.

2022 Hyundai Kona Overview

Exterior Design

The 2022 Hyundai Kona has a slightly longer hood with more muscular lines. It also gets bolder plastic body cladding and fender flares that wrap around the front bumper. Out back, the new Kona receives redesigned taillights and a new rear bumper valance similar to the front. All in all, the 2022 Kona has a more rugged and premium vibe than the outgoing model. It’s also 1.6-inches longer than the old Kona, freeing up more legroom and cargo space while retaining its compact footprint.

Melvyn Bautista, Assistant Manager of Product Planning for Hyundai Motor North America, describes the new Kona’s styling. Click play to listen.

Interior Technology

Inside, the 2022 Kona offers a new center console with an available 10.25-inch infotainment display. It now features voice control for the HVAC and multimedia systems. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, while Bluetooth connections for multiple smartphones and Hyundai’s Digital Key are part of the package. Meanwhile, a 10.25-inch digital cluster is on the list of optional equipment.

Engine & Powertrain

Powering the new Hyundai Kona is a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder gas engine producing 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Higher trim models get a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder with 195 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque, the latter arriving from as low as 1,500 rpm. Instead of a CVT, this potent motor receives a sportier and more responsive seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Trim Levels & Packages

In addition to the N Line, the gasoline 2022 Hyundai Kona will be offered in three other trim levels. Here is a quick look at each:

SE

This entry-level trim rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and includes an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, and Rear Occupant Alert, among others, as part of the standard Hyundai SmartSense package.

SEL

Hyundai calls this the “value-driven” model. The SEL includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a push-button start, and more standard safety features. SEL models also have the option for a black two-tone roof and a Convenience Package that adds automatic climate control, heated front seats, wireless charging, and a sunroof.

Limited

At the top of the mountain is the Kona Limited. This trim level includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, a 10.25-inch navigation system and digital cluster, and ambient lighting.

2022 Hyundai Kona Limited. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

2022 Hyundai Kona N-Line: Now It Gets Serious

The newest Hyundai Kona N Line is not a full-blown N model. You can think of it as a current BMW M340i instead of a balls-out M3 or M4. Regardless, the Kona N Line offers more bang for the buck. It has the same 1.6-liter turbo engine from the top-tier Kona, producing 195 horsepower and oodles of low-end torque. European models get an all-wheel drivetrain, but all Kona N Line models receive a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Style-wise, the Kona N Line has body-color cladding, a sportier front bumper, and a new skid plate design with integrated aero fins. The front grille has a unique mesh design, while the Hyundai ‘H’ logo is now in the grille. It also gets custom 18-inch alloy wheels, a larger rear diffuser, and dual-exhaust tips.

As expected, the interior receives a bevy of red stitching to highlight the Kona N Line’s sportier intent. You’ll also find N logos on the seat headrests, shift lever, and steering wheel.

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric: A Proven Formula?

We like the Hyundai Kona Electric. We think it looks better than a standard Kona, and the price is enough to convince hardcore petrol lovers to forge the electric route. The new Kona Electric inherits the regular Kona’s updated face, albeit with body-color fender flares and a deleted front grille – giving it the impression of wearing a face mask. How timely.

For 2022, Hyundai retains the same powertrain as last year’s Kona Electric. It still has a single, permanent magnet electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 290 lb-ft. of torque. It also has the same liquid-cooled 64 kWh lithium-ion battery pack as before.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Driving Range & Charging Times

The outgoing Kona Electric offered an EPA-estimated 258 miles of range and a combined rating of 120 MPGe. With the same powertrain and battery pack, we’re expecting similar numbers for the 2022 Kona Electric.

The charging specs are no different from the old Kona Electric. The 2022 model has a standard 7.2 kW Level 2 charger to replenish the batteries from 10 percent to full charge in around nine hours. But if you have access to a DC fast charger, you can juice up the battery pack from 10 percent to 80 percent in around 47 minutes.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai Kona Warranty

Every new Kona is covered by a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty, and an anti-perforation warranty for seven years. Complimentary maintenance, which includes oil changes and tire rotations, goes for three years or 36,000 miles. The Kona Electric comes with an additional 10-year/100,000 mile limited battery warranty. If you have questions on how to extend your Hyundai warranty, this comprehensive guide will point you in the right direction.

2022 Hyundai Kona: Pricing & Availability

Pricing for the 2022 Hyundai Kona lineup is forthcoming. However, the Hyundai Kona is an affordable vehicle overall, and we don’t expect a big price jump for the 2022 model. And depending on factory incentives, you might be able to save a little more. This free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers near you offer the best price. Expect the new Kona in U.S. showrooms in the spring.

