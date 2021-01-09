Cadillac Debuts New 33-Inch User Interface for Next-Generation Driver Experiences

This article originally appeared on AutoVision News. It has been republished with permission.

Cadillac’s LYRIQ, the brand’s first all-electric SUV, is yet another example of how the automaker plans to “push the boundaries of in-vehicle user experiences.” For proof that is more than talk, Cadillac stressed it has partnered with Territory Studio, known for creative interface designs, and Rightpoint, a Genpact company, throughout the development of a new 33-inch driver interface.

Finding a Fresh Perspective

A customizable user interface is at the heart of the giant 33-inch diagonal LED display. The system is designed to “display themes to fit the driver’s mood and personality.” The screen wraps toward the driver and information is intuitively displayed where it’s needed most, reported Cadillac.

“In designing the user interface for Cadillac, we started with a vision but recognized that we were going to need a fresh perspective and new ways of thinking to turn it into a reality,” said Bill Thompson, GM senior manager, User Interface Design. “That’s where Rightpoint and Territory Studio came into the picture. Both teams are incredibly talented and brought a new perspective that enabled us to design a personalized and elegant user-focused experience.”

The Cadillac LYRIC show vehicle features a 33-inch diagonal LED display with a customizable user interface. The large screen wraps toward the driver, and information is intuitively displayed where it’s needed most, according to Cadillac. Photo: Cadillac.

“Why Can’t Things Work Better?”

The design combines purpose, technology, and aesthetics, according to Cadillac. Considering Cadillac’s partners, the interface is likely to be ultra-modern both inside and out. Territory Studios is well known for film, games, and other brand designs. Similarly, Rightpoint focused on strategy, technology, and the overall design when working with the decision-makers.

“Powered by technology new to the automotive industry, we had an opportunity to reimagine the user experience of the Cadillac brand and redefine what luxury is in a digitally enabled world,” said Gabriel Bridger, executive creative director, Rightpoint. “It started with a simple question: Why can’t things work better? With that as our mantra, we created an experience that at once feels intuitive, as well as entirely fresh. The finished product could only exist with tight collaboration with the Cadillac team and a willingness to challenge the expected.”

Where To See The 33-Inch Interface

Cadillac will showcase the new interface at the virtual CES 2021 event, scheduled from January 11th through the 14th. General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra is a featured speaker at the event. Cadillac will also showcase its new displays at GMExhibitZero.com starting January 12th.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade has an equally impressive curved OLED display. It includes three screens: a 7.2-inch-diagonal touch panel to the driver’s left, a 14.2-inch-diagonal cluster display behind the steering wheel, and a 16.9-inch-diagonal infotainment screen to the driver’s right. In total, it covers more than 38 inches of space inside the new Escalade.

Nancy Dunham is a life-long journalist whose work appears in many national automotive and general interest magazines and accompanying websites. Her dad was an executive with Western Auto Supply Co. (sold to Sears), so the smell of tires still brings back a flood of childhood memories. She lives in Austin, Texas with her cat Prudence.

Photos & Source: Cadillac.