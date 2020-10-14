Can You Get Month-to-Month Car Insurance? (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

If you don’t want to commit to a car insurance plan, month-to-month car insurance sounds like a great idea. But is temporary car insurance available? Read on to find out if it is offered in your state and what the repercussions of not having full-term auto insurance may be.

What Is Month-to-Month Car Insurance?

Month-to-month car insurance is a form of temporary car insurance in which the policyholder pays for coverage for a short amount of time rather than for 12 months. It is typically hard to find and not specifically offered by top providers such as USAA, GEICO, State Farm, and Progressive, though there are plans that are short-term in nature.

Our team called a few auto insurance providers and were told that it is necessary to get a quote to see if the provider can meet your needs with temporary car insurance coverage.

Alternatives to Month-to-Month Car Insurance

Instead of seeking a specific plan for month-to-month auto insurance, consider these alternatives:

Car insurance from a rental company (tends to be 30 days or less)

Discounted car insurance for students, military members, and family

Bundling car insurance with another insurance policy to save money

Driving a close friend or family member’s car for a short period of time

Adding a new car onto an existing auto policy for a short period of time

In addition to those options, some providers offer usage-based insurance, six-month plans with no cancellation fees, and rideshare insurance.

Usage-Based Insurance

Usage-based car insurance is not temporary in terms of the length of coverage, but it allows drivers to pay based on how they drive. This can be a great option for people looking for a plan that is less expensive than a typical car insurance policy.

Here are a few top providers that offer usage-based plans through a mobile app:

Auto Insurance Company Usage-Based Option Details Overall Provider Rating USAA SafePilot™ Enroll and save 5% automatically. The app will automatically log and score your driving habits so you can save up to 20%. 96% GEICO DriveEasy The app calculates a Driving Score based on your habits. 96% Progressive Snapshot® Only available in select states, Snapshot tracks your habits as well as how much time you spend driving. 95% State Farm Drive Safe & Save™ Save money just for signing up. How you drive can save you more (up to 30%). 95% Root Auto Root app Root operates entirely as a usage-based insurance company. An app tracks driving and miles through the to give you a fair rate. 89% American Family KnowYourDrive Get 10% off your premium just for signing up. Your good driving behaviors can save you more (up to 20%). 87% MetroMile Pay-per-mile insurance This app only tracks miles, not behavior, so the amount you save is based on how much you drive. On average, customers save over $500 per year. 80%

Six-Month Plans

Insurers like USAA, GEICO, Progressive, and AAA offer six-month auto insurance policies too, most without cancellation fees. If you are looking for short-term car insurance in place of month-to-month car insurance, we recommend checking out these providers.

Rideshare Insurance

Rideshare insurance tends to be short-term in nature and is great for those driving for Uber, Lyft, and food delivery services. Usually, your personal auto insurance coverage will not be enough to cover everything, and you will need to add rideshare insurance for extra padding. It is best not to risk an accident without enough coverage on your policy while you are driving for work.

Final Thoughts on Month-to-Month Car Insurance

Month-to-month car insurance sounds flexible and simple, but in reality, few reputable providers offer such coverage. After a deep dive into other short-term insurance options, we recommend seeking an alternative form of coverage for your car.

Our Recommendations for Auto Insurance

Our team has done the research on the best auto insurance providers so you don’t have to. If you’re looking for alternatives to temporary car insurance, GEICO and Progressive are two of our top choices that both offer usage-based insurance, six-month plans, and rideshare insurance.

GEICO: Best Overall

Our team rated Geico at 96 percent. GEICO has a Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating of A+ and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++, which is considered outstanding. Coverage from GEICO is especially great for military members and students because of the discounts available. The company also lets you bundle discounts together to increase the amount you save.

For more information about coverage, read our full GEICO auto insurance review.

Progressive: Best for High-Risk Drivers

Our team rated Progressive at 95 percent because of its outstanding coverage and online experience. The car insurance company has an A+ rating from AM Best and the BBB. With Progressive, you can get standard coverage and extras like accident forgiveness, custom parts and equipment coverage, and gap insurance.

If you’re a high-risk driver, we recommend getting a quote from Progressive. Read our Progressive car insurance review for more information.

FAQ About Month-to-Month Insurance

Can I insure a car for just one month?

You can insure a car for just one month if you are purchasing a plan for rental car insurance or, in some cases, rideshare insurance. When it comes to traditional coverage though, you cannot usually get month-to-month car insurance from a reputable company.

How do I know how much I have to pay every month on car insurance?

When you get a quote from a car insurance company, it will include information about your premium and how much you will need to pay monthly. Most leading car insurance providers also have mobile apps that let you check your policy details and make payments.

How much does it normally cost per month to add a teen driver to car insurance policy?

Adding a teen driver to a car insurance policy can be expensive, unless you pick the right provider with the right discounts. Our team reviewed every major car insurance company and found that Liberty Mutual and State Farm are the best options for teen drivers. Discounts and safe driving programs can help you save money after adding a teen driver.

Why can’t I pay month-to-month for car insurance?

It is unlikely that you will be able to pay for month-to-month car insurance unless you have a policy for rideshare insurance or rental car insurance. We recommend looking into car insurance providers with usage-based options and six-month plans if you are looking for cheaper or more temporary coverage.