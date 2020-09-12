Member’s Choice Extended Warranty (2020 Review)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

In Our Opinion: Limited to credit unions and their members, Member's Choice is an extended warranty offered by CUNA Mutual Group. The mutual group has an impressive industry rating and offers decent coverage options. However, because of the company’s lack of public information and strict membership limitations, we don’t recommend purchasing a Member's Choice extended warranty. Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Pros Strong industry rating Transferable and cancellable Direct payments to repair facilities Cons No online quotes Strict eligibility requirements Lack of information available online 3

When you drive your new car off the lot, it’s protected by a factory warranty in case of any mechanical mishaps. After a few years, though, this warranty expires, and you might be considering additional coverage options like a Member’s Choice extended warranty.

In this article, we’ll review the coverage, affordability, and availability of a Member’s Choice warranty. Because you must be a credit union member to get coverage, you may not be eligible for Member’s Choice plans, so we’ll also introduce you to a couple of the best extended car warranty companies available to all drivers.

Member’s Choice Highlights

Member’s Choice extended warranty plans, also called Member’s Choice Mechanical Repair Coverage (MRC) are vehicle service plans for new cars, but some sources mention a used car warranty available with the provider as well. Unfortunately, there’s not much information available directly from CUNA Mutual Group, which offers these plans.

Looking into Member’s Choice warranty coverage, we like the number of deductible options the provider offers, as well as the plans’ transferability and easy cancelability. We also like the fact that when you use your Member’s Choice extended warranty, the repair facility will be paid directly, meaning you won’t have to pay upfront and wait around for a reimbursement check.

Regarding industry standing, CUNA Mutual Group has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, few customer reviews mention Member’s Choice.

Member’s Choice Extended Warranty Coverage

There are three Member’s Choice extended warranty options to choose from – Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Terms limits can stretch up to 10 years or 125,000 miles, which is measured from the date you purchase the plan rather than from your vehicle’s original in-service date.

See below for a coverage comparison between the different plans.

Vehicle Component Silver Gold Platinum Engine ? ? ? Transmission ? ? ? Front-Wheel Drive ? ? ? Rear-Wheel Drive ? ? ? Steering ? ? ? Front Suspension ? ? ? Brakes ? ? ? Electrical ? ? ? Air Conditioning ? ? ? Basic Hybrid/Electric Components ? ? ? Seals and Gaskets ? ? ? Advanced Components ? ? Advanced Hybrid/Electric Components ? ? High-Tech Systems ? Entertainment System ? Safety and Security Systems ? Convenience Components ?

Here are some examples of the more specific components covered:

Convenience components: Includes parts like the clock, compass, and illuminated vanity mirrors

Includes parts like the clock, compass, and illuminated vanity mirrors Advanced components: Includes parts like the anti-lock brake system, digital or analog dashboard displays, and the radiator

Member’s Choice extended warranties are administered by different companies depending on where you live, so exact coverage details may vary. For a full list of included components, refer to the sample warranty given to you.

What’s Not Included in the Member’s Choice Warranty?

Member’s Choice extended warranty plans have a few exclusions, such as:

Corrosion damage

Pre-existing conditions

Exterior body panels and paint

Damage from abuse or misuse

Aftermarket parts and modifications

Wear-and-tear parts like brake pads and wiper blades

Normal maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations

Additional Benefits

All Member’s Choice extended warranty plans come with a few benefits, including:

Rental reimbursement: While your car is in the shop, a rental car can be reimbursed up to $35 a day for a maximum of five days.

While your car is in the shop, a rental car can be reimbursed up to $35 a day for a maximum of five days. 24-hour emergency roadside assistance: Roadside services include towing, fluid delivery, battery jump-starts, lockout services, and flat-tire assistance.

Roadside services include towing, fluid delivery, battery jump-starts, lockout services, and flat-tire assistance. Travel reimbursement: If you break down a certain distance from your home, you can be reimbursed for meals and lodging up to $200 per day for a maximum of five days.

You’re also able to transfer your coverage to a subsequent vehicle owner for a small fee. Additionally, your Member’s Choice extended warranty can be canceled at any time. If you do so within 60 days of purchase, you’ll receive a full refund. After the 60-day period, you’ll receive a prorated refund.

How Much Does a Member’s Choice Extended Warranty Cost?

Unfortunately, CUNA Mutual Group doesn’t provide cost information on Member’s Choice extended warranties, aside from its four deductible options: $0, $100, $250, and $500. Typically, a higher deductible leads to a lower upfront cost. The provider also notes that not all deductible options are available with each coverage plan.

Other factors that will affect your warranty cost can include your vehicle make and model, as well as its mileage and age.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

Member’s Choice does not offer any online quote tools, unfortunately. Instead, you’ll need to contact a CUNA representative.

As mentioned, Member’s Choice extended warranty plans are administered through different third-party providers such as the Virginia Surety Company. When filing a claim, you will need to follow instructions given by your plan administrator.

Our Final Thoughts on the Member’s Choice Extended Warranty

If you’re a credit union member and are eligible for a Member’s Choice extended warranty, we’re not sure you should make the investment. You’ll need to carefully review the contract you’re offered and make sure you fully understand the exclusions, terms, and conditions before deciding whether to purchase coverage.

You should also compare the cost you’re quoted with other companies’ offers to determine whether you’re getting a good deal.

Overall, we think there are better alternatives on the market for extended car warranties, specifically companies that offer more transparency, more robust coverage options, and have plenty of positive customer reviews to verify they are reputable.

Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

Reputable extended car warranty companies not only offer peace of mind, but also flexibility. Below, we give an overview of a few of our top recommended providers.

Endurance: Best Direct Coverage

Available in all states except California, Endurance offers five coverage options with 15-year/200,000-mile maximum term limits. Additionally, dealerships, local repair shops, and chain repair facilities like Pep Boys accept Endurance’s coverage, so you can take your vehicle to the shop of your choice.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

Available in all 50 states, CARCHEX also offers five coverage plans, but with a 10-year/250,00-mile maximum term limit. If you’re interested in protecting your older, beloved car, CARCHEX might be the best choice. This provider has a specialty plan designed with the unique needs of high-mileage vehicles in mind.

