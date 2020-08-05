Hagerty Auto Insurance: Reviews, Costs, and More (2020)

Hagerty Auto Insurance In Our Opinion: Hagerty auto insurance reviews are largely positive, so your prized possession will be in good hands with this classic car insurance provider. Industry Standing 90 Availability 100 Coverage 80 Affordability 90 Customer Service 90 Online Experience 80 Pros Available in all 50 states More affordable than standard auto insurance policies Available through standard car insurance providers like Progressive Speedy claims process according to Hagerty auto insurance reviews Cons Does not cover lowriders 88

Hagerty provides car insurance in all 50 states for classic, collector, exotic, and antique vehicles.

Hagerty is known for having a speedy claims process and a long-standing history of excellence according to customers and industry experts.

Comprehensive benefits and access to a community of collector’s car enthusiasts are available through the Hagerty Driver’s Club®.

When it comes to insuring your classic or collector’s car, you want to choose a provider that will care about your vehicle as much as you do. Hagerty auto insurance reviews are favorable, but is it the right company for you?

In this article, we’ll review Hagerty auto insurance plans to give you a better sense of whether this provider would be a good fit for your coverage needs and budget. We’ll also discuss the differences between getting classic auto insurance from one of the industry’s best car insurance companies or choosing a specialty insurance provider.

Hagerty Auto Insurance Overview

Hagerty is a leading provider of insurance policies for classic and collector cars. The company was founded in 1984 as a boat insurance company and started insuring classic cars in 1991.

Throughout its nearly two-decade history in the classic car insurance industry, Hagerty has become reputable for its dedication to customers and extensive knowledge of classic cars and the unique needs that vintage vehicles require.

Read on to take a closer look at coverage, cost, and Hagerty auto insurance reviews.

Hagerty Auto Insurance Coverage

Hagerty provides coverage for antique and classic cars, modified vehicles made in 1980 or later, and classic trucks and utility vehicles. Due to the novel nature of these vehicles, most are not used for everyday purposes and therefore do not need the same coverage as standard automobiles.

Under Hagerty’s Guaranteed Value® auto insurance, classic car owners get the following coverage:

Agreed value policy: If your vehicle is deemed a total loss after a covered incident, Hagerty will refund you the total cost of your car’s agreed-upon value without depreciation.

If your vehicle is deemed a total loss after a covered incident, Hagerty will refund you the total cost of your car’s agreed-upon value without depreciation. Spare parts coverage: This benefit gives drivers $750 of comprehensive coverage for tools and spare parts to keep their vehicles running efficiently.

This benefit gives drivers $750 of comprehensive coverage for tools and spare parts to keep their vehicles running efficiently. Hagerty Drivers Club ® : This 24/7 roadside assistance program includes lockouts, battery jump-starts, tire changes, emergency fuel delivery, and more and guarantees flatbed towing with soft straps.

This 24/7 roadside assistance program includes lockouts, battery jump-starts, tire changes, emergency fuel delivery, and more and guarantees flatbed towing with soft straps. Auto show medical reimbursement: If you or someone in your family gets injured during an auto show or related event, the cost of injuries will be covered up to $10,000.

Hagerty Auto Insurance: Limitations on Coverage

On its website, Hagerty auto insurance reviews certain limitations on how coverage can be used. For example, if your classic car is insured by Hagerty, it cannot be used for daily driving. All members of your household with a driver’s license must have a vehicle meant for daily use. This is a common limitation when it comes to classic car insurance.

Your classic car insured by Hagerty must also be garaged or kept in a residential storage unit.

Drivers who are not eligible for Hagerty auto insurance include high-risk drivers with a history of DUIs, excessive speeding, or reckless driving.

One perk to Hagerty auto insurance is that there are no daily mileage limitations on occasional pleasure drives. This includes trips to club functions, exhibitions, tours, and organized meetings.

Hagerty Auto Insurance Cost

Hagerty states that its collector car insurance policies are 39 percent less expensive than a regular car insurance policy. Monthly premium costs from Hagerty start at $100, but this price varies by state. Zero-dollar deductibles are available for many vehicles.

Hagerty Drivers Club

For $45 more per year, a Hagerty auto insurance customer can become a Hagerty Driver’s Club member. This is a community for car enthusiasts to enjoy members-only events, get select automotive discounts, and receive a subscription to Hagerty’s magazine.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

Hagerty’s business model makes it unique. The company partners with local independent insurance agencies and classic auto insurance providers like Progressive to administer its collector car insurance policies. Or, you can get a quote straight from Hagerty. Visit the company’s website to find a local retailer or get an online quote.

Hagerty Auto Insurance Claims

Hagerty auto insurance reviews report a speedy claims process. Likewise, Hagerty promises a claims adjuster will contact you within one business day after you report your claim. Hagerty also has an in-house parts specialist who can help you find replacement parts for your classic vehicle.

If you are a Hagerty auto insurance customer and have been in an accident, you should contact Hagerty immediately to file a claim. Depending on your policy, Hagerty may have a certain time restriction on how long you have to report a claim. Get in touch with the Hagerty claims department online or over the phone.

Hagerty Auto Insurance Reviews

Hagerty auto insurance reviews are largely in favor of the company’s coverage options and customer service. Hagerty enjoys positive ratings from industry experts like the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which rates companies based on business ethics, and AM Best, which rates financial capabilities to pay out customer claims.

Hagerty auto insurance policies for classic and collector cars are underwritten by one of the following insurance companies, each of which has an AM Best rating of an A (Excellent) or better:

Essentia Insurance Company

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Nationwide Insurance Company of America

Hagerty has an A+ rating from the BBB, which bodes well for the company’s customer satisfaction and business ethics.

When it comes to Hagerty auto insurance reviews from customers, Trustpilot shows 88 percent of customers view the company as “Excellent,” and it has an average overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars.

Positive Hagerty auto insurance reviews detail the company’s quick claims processing, great customer service, and clear, efficient communication. Negative customer reviews show drivers are upset the company doesn’t cover lowriders or cars with modified rims and paint.

Final Thoughts on Hagerty Auto Insurance

Hagerty auto insurance reviews reflect the company’s reliability and longstanding history of excellence in the collector and classic automotive industry. Hagerty is a well-known, top-rated provider of classic car insurance and could be a good provider for your insurance needs. For these reasons, we give Hagerty an 88% rating.

Top Recommendations for Car Insurance

You can fill out the form below to start comparing free quotes in your area.

Progressive Classic Car Insurance

With a strong industry reputation and comprehensive coverage, Progressive could be a good option for your classic car insurance needs. Progressive partners with Hagerty to provide policies for classic cars. So, if you already have Progressive auto insurance or are thinking about switching, you may be able to bundle policies to get a better price on coverage.

To qualify for Progressive classic car insurance, your car must be:

More than 25 years old

Kept in an enclosed structure like a garage

A secondary vehicle that’s not used for your everyday transportation

In order to qualify for Progressive classic auto insurance, as a driver, you must:

Maintain an auto insurance policy on your regular-use vehicle

Not have any DUI or reckless driving tickets in the past three years

Grundy Classic Car Insurance

Grundy is another classic car insurance provider that has top ratings from customers and industry professionals. Grundy offers customers the following policies:

Liability insurance: Covers up to $1,000,000 in the event that you cause injury or property damage to another party while driving

Covers up to $1,000,000 in the event that you cause injury or property damage to another party while driving Collision insurance: Covers damage done to your car after an accident

Covers damage done to your car after an accident Comprehensive insurance: Covers non-collision related damage to your car such as damage from an extreme weather event, damage from theft, or chemical damage

Covers non-collision related damage to your car such as damage from an extreme weather event, damage from theft, or chemical damage Personal injury protection (PIP): Protects you from paying the full cost of your injuries after an accident

Protects you from paying the full cost of your injuries after an accident Agreed value insurance: Pays you the agreed-upon value of your car in the event of a total loss

As you can see, Grundy offers more coverage options than Hagerty auto insurance. Plus, Grundy plans come with the following benefits: