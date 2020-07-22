Enter to Win a Tesla Model S Performance & $20,000!

The Tesla Model S hits 60 in 2.3 seconds with a top speed of 163 mph! With a Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive system, an adaptive air suspension, and, of course, ludicrous acceleration, the Model S is one of the most exciting cars on the road.

And you have the opportunity to win one right now!

What You Can Win!

Omaze is giving away a Tesla Model S Performance, with all the taxes and shipping costs covered. In addition to the Model S, the lucky winner also receives $20,000 in spending money!

How The Tesla Model S is Equipped

The Model S Omaze is giving away comes with Autopilot, Autopark, Summon and Full Self-Driving Capability, a panoramic glass roof, and a massive 17-inch infotainment system. The 21-inch wheels don’t hurt either!

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win the Tesla Model S by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting GivePower, a nonprofit that uses its solar expertise to power and provide clean water, food, and light to regions in need around the globe. For this particular campaign, Omaze is working with GivePower Solar Water Farms in regions of Colombia.

