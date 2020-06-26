2021 Ford F 150 25

2021 Ford F-150 Engines: This New Chart Has All The Important Specs

When the 2021 Ford F-150 hits the market this fall, six engines will be available, including a full hybrid option. The engine lineup includes some familiar favorites by now for the F-150, like the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and the 5.0-liter V8. New for 2021, however, is the 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6. 

Although horsepower and fuel economy figures are forthcoming, Ford says the PowerBoost hybrid has a 12,000 lbs. max towing capacity (when properly equipped) and a range of 700 miles on a full tank of fuel. Like every F-150 since the 2015 model year, the 2021 truck is also made from military-grade aluminum alloy.

In addition to the PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6, Active Drive Assist is one of the more compelling features for the 2021 Ford F-150. Ford says Active Drive Assist provides a genuine hands-off driving experience as the system holds the truck in its proper lane while keeping pace with surrounding traffic. Active Drive Assist is usable on 100,000 miles of compatible highways across the U.S. and Canada.

For all intents and purposes, Active Drive Assist sounds quite similar to Cadillac Super Cruise

2021 Ford F-150 towing a boat. All 2021 Ford F-150 engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
2021 Ford F-150. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

2021 Ford F-150 Engines Chart

The chart below details everything we know right now about the engine lineup for the 2021 Ford F-150. All 2021 Ford F-150 engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Like the horsepower, torque, and fuel economy figures, towing and payload capacities are also forthcoming.

After looking over the table below, you are welcome to read through our full write-up of the 2021 Ford F-150. There we detail some of the truck’s new tech and convenience features, like the Tailgate Work Surface and Zone Lighting packages, and the Max Recline Seat option for when you want to sleep on the job!

2021 Ford F-150 Engines
  3.3-liter Ti-VCT V6 FFV 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6
Configuration Naturally-aspirated 60-degree V6, overhead cams Twin-turbocharged & intercooled 60-degree V6, overhead cams Naturally-aspirated 90-degree V8, overhead cams Twin-turbocharged & intercooled 60-degree V6, overhead cams Turbocharged & intercooled 60-degree V6 diesel Twin-turbocharged & intercooled 60-degree V6, overhead cams
Block/Head Material Aluminum block, aluminum heads Compacted graphite iron block, aluminum heads Aluminum block, aluminum heads Aluminum block, aluminum heads Compacted graphite iron block, aluminum heads Aluminum block, aluminum heads
Displacement 3.3 liters (3,340 cubic centimeters, 203.8 cubic inches) 2.7 liters (2,700 cubic centimeters, 165.0 cubic inches) 5.0 liters (5,038 cubic centimeters, 307.0 cubic inches) 3.5 liters (3,497 cubic centimeters, 213.4 cubic inches) 3.0 liters (3,000 cubic centimeters, 183.0 cubic inches) 3.5 liters (3,497 cubic centimeters, 213.4 cubic inches)
Bore x Stroke 3.56 inches x 3.41 inches 3.267 inches x 3.267 inches 3.66 inches x 3.65 inches 3.64 inches x 3.41 inches 3.31 inches x 3.54 inches 3.64 inches x 3.41 inches
Compression Ratio 12:1 10:1 12:1 10.5:1 16:1 10.5:1
Valvetrain Direct acting mechanical bucket Roller finger follower Roller finger follower Roller finger follower Roller finger follower Roller finger follower
Ignition System Coil on plug Coil on plug Coil on plug Coil on plug Compression Coil on plug
Recommended Fuel Regular Unleaded or E85 Regular Unleaded or E85 Regular Unleaded or E85 Regular Unleaded Ultra low sulfer diesel or up to B20 compatible Regular Unleaded
Fuel Delivery Port fuel injection & direct injection Port fuel injection & direct injection Port fuel delivery & direct injection Port fuel injection with direct injection Common rail Port fuel injection with direct injection
Engine Control System Electronic Electronic Electronic Electronic Multicore powertrain control module Electronic
Oil Volume/Grade 6 quarts with Filter (5W-20 SAE GF6) 6 quarts with Filter (5W-30 SAE GF6) 7.75 quarts (5W-30 SAE GF6) 6 quarts with Filter (5W-30 SAE GF6) 6.5 quarts (5W-30 SAE FA4) 6 quarts with Filter (5W-30 SAE GF6)
Coolant Capacity 12 liters 14.3 liters 12.5 liters 13.5 liters 13 liters 14.5 liters high temp loop, 6.8 liters low temp loop
SAE Horsepower TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD
SAE Torque TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD
Ford F-150


