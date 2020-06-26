2021 Ford F-150 Engines: This New Chart Has All The Important Specs

When the 2021 Ford F-150 hits the market this fall, six engines will be available, including a full hybrid option. The engine lineup includes some familiar favorites by now for the F-150, like the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and the 5.0-liter V8. New for 2021, however, is the 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6.

Although horsepower and fuel economy figures are forthcoming, Ford says the PowerBoost hybrid has a 12,000 lbs. max towing capacity (when properly equipped) and a range of 700 miles on a full tank of fuel. Like every F-150 since the 2015 model year, the 2021 truck is also made from military-grade aluminum alloy.

In addition to the PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6, Active Drive Assist is one of the more compelling features for the 2021 Ford F-150. Ford says Active Drive Assist provides a genuine hands-off driving experience as the system holds the truck in its proper lane while keeping pace with surrounding traffic. Active Drive Assist is usable on 100,000 miles of compatible highways across the U.S. and Canada.

For all intents and purposes, Active Drive Assist sounds quite similar to Cadillac Super Cruise.

2021 Ford F-150. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

2021 Ford F-150 Engines Chart

The chart below details everything we know right now about the engine lineup for the 2021 Ford F-150. All 2021 Ford F-150 engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Like the horsepower, torque, and fuel economy figures, towing and payload capacities are also forthcoming.

