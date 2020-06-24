2021 Honda Pilot Arrives With New Updates & Tweaks

The 2021 Honda Pilot arrives with a new trim level and a new color option.

All-wheel drive and wireless charging are also available for Honda’s largest SUV.

At the bottom is a chart that shows each trim level along with its starting MSRP.

Honda recently unveiled the 2021 Pilot and, in the process, announced several updates to their signature SUV. Among these updates is the inclusion of dual-climate control and a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters as standard equipment. Also announced was a new Special Edition trim and Platinum White Pearl as an available color offering for the Black Edition.

On the surface, these various upgrades appear to be of benefit to consumers who are currently in the market for a new driver-friendly SUV. However, let’s dig a little deeper and see what we can expect from the 2021 Honda Pilot.

Trim Package Revisions

The new Pilot Special Edition (SE) builds upon the amenities featured within the EX-L trim. Aside from the EX-L’s leather seats, second-row sunshades, and power driver’s seat with two-position memory settings, the Pilot SE also features 20-inch black wheels, roof rails, front/rear skid garnishes, a foot-activated hands-free power tailgate, and wireless phone charging.

The Pilot Touring offers a wealth of standard features like satellite navigation, Blu-Ray rear-seat entertainment, on-board Wi-Fi, and heated second-row seats. The Touring even offers parking sensors for good measure. However, the Pilot Elite takes these amenities to the next level. The Elite trim includes standard second-row Captain’s Chairs, a moonroof, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, and a heated steering wheel.

Pilot Black Editions include black wheels and blackout elements for the grille, window surrounds, and door sash. Inside, Pilot Black Editions include red interior lighting and red highlights in the perforated leather.

2021 Honda Pilot. Photo: Honda North America.

Cabin Space & Tech Features

Access to the Pilot’s third row is more natural by way of Honda’s new One-Touch Walk-In feature. The feature allows the second-row seat to be electronically repositioned with the push of a button. In terms of advanced safety features, Honda Sensing is standard on all Pilot models.

Additional tech features include an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the CabinTalk in-vehicle public address system. Wireless smartphone charging and a hands-free access power tailgate are also offered.

Is The 2021 Honda Pilot All-Wheel Drive?

Yes, the 2021 Honda Pilot has the option for all-wheel drive. Honda calls it their “Intelligent Variable Torque Management” system. It utilizes an electronically-controlled, hydraulically-actuated rear differential to distribute engine torque between the Pilot’s two axles. Honda says the technology will provide superior all-weather handling.

Under the hood of the 2021 Honda Pilot is a V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque.

2021 Honda Pilot interior layout. Photo: Honda North America.

2021 Honda Pilot: Pricing & Availability

With the release of the 2021 Pilot, Honda continues their bid toward excellence across all platforms within the passenger car and SUV market. Will the new Pilot receive as loyal of a following as has been characteristic of numerous Honda models in the past?

We cannot say for sure. However, it certainly appears the 2021 Pilot possesses the right mesh of design cues and technology to achieve a notable level of success with today’s SUV buyers.

The chart below shows you each trim level for the 2021 Honda Pilot, as well as the starting MSRP and fuel economy ratings. If you don’t need something as large as the Pilot, we recommend the smaller CR-V which performed well for us on a recent test drive.

Josh Boyd is an ASE Certified technician with over a decade of experience in automotive repair. When not under the hood, he can be found in the woods or on the water, pursuing his other passions of hunting and fishing.

2021 Honda Pilot Drivetrain MSRP w/ $1,120 Destination Charge EPA Fuel Economy

City/Highway/Combined LX (2WD) $33,370 20 / 27 / 23 LX (AWD) $35,370 19 / 26 / 22 EX (2WD) $36,050 20 / 27 / 23 EX (AWD) $38,050 19 / 26 / 22 EX-L (2WD) $39,480 20 / 27 / 23 EX-L (AWD) $41,480 19 / 26 / 22 SE (2WD) $40,080 20 / 27 / 23 SE (AWD) $42,080 19 / 26 / 22 Touring (2WD) $44,040 20 / 27 / 23 Touring (AWD) $46,040 19 / 26 / 22 Touring w/ Rear Captain’s Chairs (2WD) $44,340 20 / 27 / 23 Touring w/ Rear Captain’s Chairs (AWD) $46,340 19 / 26 / 22 Elite (AWD) $49,540 19 / 26 / 22 Black Edition (AWD) $51,040 19 / 26 /22

Photos & Source: Honda North America.