2021 Subaru Crosstrek: A Quick Walk Around This New “Right-Size” SUV!

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will roll into dealers later this summer! The biggest news for the loveable right-size SUV is a new Sport trim with a cool X-MODE function. Naturally, Subaru’s Boxer engine is in the house, along with a host of tech and safety features.

Here is a quick but detailed look at the new Subaru Crosstrek.

Standard Features Across The Board

Every 2021 Crosstrek comes with 17-inch alloy wheels with a black machine finish, roof rails, black side cladding, and a gloss black rear roof spoiler. Also standard are power windows with auto up/down (both driver and passenger sides), 60/40-split and folding rear seats, and a security system with an engine immobilizer among other features.

Also standard for 2021 is Subaru’s Starlink multimedia system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Related: A complete guide to Subaru’s factory warranty.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek: Engines & Fuel Economy

The Crosstrek Sport and Limited receive a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Boxer plant with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. Astute Subaru fans may recognize this engine as it debuted last year with the Forester. Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT is standard with the 2.5-liter engine.

Crosstrek Base and Premium feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine with 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft. of torque. Base and Premium buyers have a choice in transmissions: the Lineartronic CVT or a six-speed manual!

All CVT models (except the Base) feature an eight-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters. Drivers can use the feature to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios. By contrast, the base Crosstrek includes a selectable Low Shift Mode for more control when descending hills.

All Crosstrek models are standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring. Likewise, all Crosstrek models feature 8.7 inches of ground clearance.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Trim Level Engine Transmission Fuel Economy

City/Highway/Combined Sport & Limited 2.5-liter 4-cylinder Boxer Lineartronic CVT 27/34/29 Base & Premium 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer Lineartronic CVT or 6-Speed Manual 22/29/25

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport

The new Sport trim comes with the multi-function X-MODE with hill descent control. Drivers can pick between different modes like Snow and Dirt, or Deep Snow and Mud. Subaru says the system maximizes traction and performance in severe weather and challenging road conditions.

The Sport is a looker with its unique wheel arches, 17-inch alloy wheels in dark gray, and a gunmetal finish for the front grille, side mirrors, and badges. Seven exterior colors, including Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl, are available for the Sport.

On the inside, style and sustainability are the central themes. Drivers will sink into a new StarTex upholstery, a urethane material without traces of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), phthalate, or chlorine. The backing of the floor mats is made from 25 percent recycled polyethylene terephthalate.

Yellow accents decorate the inside of the Crosstrek Sport as well. The door panel armrests, steering wheel, shift boot, and center console all receive the contrast yellow stitching.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek: Premium Trim

The Premium trim adds a host of comfort and convenience features. Among the upgrades are dual USB ports, a six-speaker sound system, retractable cargo cover with cargo tray, and an All-Weather Package with heated front seats and heated exterior mirrors.

An optional package for the Premium includes a moonroof, push-button start, and active safety features like blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek: Limited Trim

At the top of the Crosstrek lineup is the Limited. On the outside are exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels with a black machine finish and body-color exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. Also standard are LED daytime running lights and fog lamps.

Buyers receive a more swanky cabin with black or gray leather and orange stitching on the seats, door armrests, and instrument panel. A moonroof is available along with TomTom navigation and a Harmon Kardon premium audio system.

High beam assist, reverse automatic braking, blind-spot detection with lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert are each standard on the Limited.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Pricing & Availability

Subaru has not released any pricing info yet, although the automaker says we can expect the new Crosstrek later this summer. For the time being, a 2020 Crosstrek begins at $22,145.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Gallery

Sport Trim

Limited Trim

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.