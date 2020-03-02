Progressive Auto Insurance Review (2020)

Progressive Auto Insurance In Our Opinion: As a household name, Progressive offers auto, motorcycle, and RV insurance in all 50 states. The company sells unique coverage options in addition to its standard suite of products, but price inconsistencies and customer service experience may deter drivers. We’ve named Progressive “Best Online Experience” because of their many online tools that make getting accurate quotes easier than ever. Availability 95 Customer Service 70 Affordability 70 Coverage 80 Industry Standing 95 Online Experience 90 Pros Online Experience Usage-based plans available Safe driving reward discounts Teen/student discounts Special coverage options (roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, etc.) Cons Rate increases/higher premiums Average customer service ratings 83

Auto insurance is an absolute necessity for every driver, regardless of how confident you are in your driving skills. If you’re shopping for insurance, then you’ll have many major players to choose from. We researched the best car insurance companies and evaluated their coverage options, prices, claims processes, customer satisfaction, and other factors.

Progressive is one of the most well-known insurance companies in the U.S. Read our Progressive auto insurance review and learn more about the highlights and concerns Progressive customers have in 2020. Then, fill out the form below to get a quote.

Progressive Auto Insurance Coverage Options

According to data from the Insurance Information Institute, 77 percent of drivers purchase comprehensive coverage and liability insurance, and 73 percent of drivers also purchase collision insurance. There are many more types of auto insurance plans, and Progressive auto insurance includes extra coverage options drivers may not easily find elsewhere.

Progressive car insurance plans include:

Liability : Cover medical bills, lost income, legal fees, and damaged property in the event that you hit someone else.

: Cover medical bills, lost income, legal fees, and damaged property in the event that you hit someone else. Comprehensive : Protect your vehicle from fire, theft, vandalism, animals, weather, and broken glass.

: Protect your vehicle from fire, theft, vandalism, animals, weather, and broken glass. Collision : Progressive covers repairs and replacements to your vehicle in the event of a collision, regardless of who is at fault. Collisions can include other cars, trees, or obstacles.

: Progressive covers repairs and replacements to your vehicle in the event of a collision, regardless of who is at fault. Collisions can include other cars, trees, or obstacles. Uninsured/Underinsured Bodily Injury : Cover medical expenses if you are injured by an uninsured driver.

: Cover medical expenses if you are injured by an uninsured driver. Uninsured/Underinsured Property Damage : Repair or replace your vehicle if it is damaged or totaled if the at-fault driver has little or no insurance.

: Repair or replace your vehicle if it is damaged or totaled if the at-fault driver has little or no insurance. Medical Payments: Protect yourself and any passengers, regardless of fault, with medical and funeral expense coverage. This also includes coverage if you are in another person’s car or you are hit as a pedestrian.

We also like the following coverage options from Progressive:

Rental Car Reimbursement : If your accident is covered, Progressive will also pay up to $50 per day for a rental.

: If your accident is covered, Progressive will also pay up to $50 per day for a rental. Loan/Lease Payoff : This gap insurance option helps you pay for the remaining balance of your loan if you total your vehicle.

: This gap insurance option helps you pay for the remaining balance of your loan if you total your vehicle. Complementary Pet Coverage : Progressive auto insurance covers your vet bills up to a certain amount if your pet is injured in a collision.

: Progressive auto insurance covers your vet bills up to a certain amount if your pet is injured in a collision. Custom Parts and Equipment Value : CPE coverage insures items you add to your vehicle, such as GPS or custom wheels, up to a certain amount.

: CPE coverage insures items you add to your vehicle, such as GPS or custom wheels, up to a certain amount. Roadside Assistance : Towing is provided for free to the nearest mechanic (within 15 miles). Drivers also get lock-out service, flat-tire change, fuel delivery, and more.

: Towing is provided for free to the nearest mechanic (within 15 miles). Drivers also get lock-out service, flat-tire change, fuel delivery, and more. Rideshare Coverage: Unlike some plans that only extend coverage to Uber and Lyft drivers once they’ve accepted a ride, Progressive covers rideshare drivers while they’re waiting for a customer.

Customers can also bundle their auto insurance with their home property insurance and save an additional five percent on their auto insurance.

How Much Will You Pay for Progressive Car Insurance?

Progressive auto insurance is popular for its discounts and rewards for safe drivers.

Adding teenagers to your plan can drive the cost up significantly, but putting them on their own plan can even increase that rate by 365 percent. With Progressive, households can add teen and student drivers to their plans without too much penalty. College students with good grades are entitled to generous discounts, which makes Progressive a nice option for younger drivers.

Progressive also offers two major savings programs:

Snapshot ® : Track your driving habits and get discounts for safe driving and how often you drive. Some states offer an automatic discount for participation.

: Track your driving habits and get discounts for safe driving and how often you drive. Some states offer an automatic discount for participation. Deductible Savings Bank®: Get $50 put into a “deductible bank” every time you complete a six-month policy term without an accident or violation. This bank can then be used to pay the next deductible.

While the Snapshot program seems like an obvious money-saver for confident drivers, customers have reported on the Better Business Bureau the tracking device used to monitor driving habits is very sensitive and perhaps a bit unfair. Customers have reported increased insurance rates with the tracker.

Overall, your insurance premium will depend largely on your place of residence, age, gender, vehicle, and driving habits. We think if the price is your main concern, then there are more reasonable options. This is backed by customer satisfaction survey results from J.D. Power.

Safe driving can earn you a discount on your Progressive auto insurance. Track your driving on their Snapshot mobile app.

Unique Quote Engines

Progressive offers multiple quote engines. In our experience, the quote process takes no more than five minutes and gives multiple pricing and plan options with deductible estimates.

You can also use the Name Your Price® tool to enter your budget and get plans based on how much you are willing to pay. First, you will need to provide your basic information so that Progressive can find coverage that suits you. Then, you may use the tool to enter your desired premium amount. Progressive will provide plans within your price range.

Because Progressive markets itself as more affordable than its competitors, its website also offers a tool to compare rates with other car insurance providers. Enter your information as you normally would for a free quote and see Progressive’s plans and rates. Then, click on the compare rates tool to get a listing of similar plans and prices from other providers. Progressive is confident its plans are competitively priced.

Progressive Claims Process & Customer Service

Customers have two options when filing a claim: get repairs or receive payment. Either way, customers can easily make a claim through the mobile app, online, or by calling the number for the claims department.

Once the claim is made, an inspector will come to evaluate the damage and write up an estimate for the cost of repairs. You will either receive payment directly or your claims representative will schedule repairs through a network repair facility. You will be responsible for the deductible.

Claiming a total loss, however, is a different process. If repairs would cost more than the value of your vehicle, then an inspector will determine your vehicle is a total loss. This process requires more paperwork, but you will be paid for the value of your vehicle.

Though the claims process is an easy one, Progressive auto insurance reviews are lackluster when it comes to customer service and claims settlements. Progressive ranks well below competitors like USAA, GEICO, Nationwide, and Farmers in customer claims satisfaction. Customers have reported unfair claim denial and rated their claim representative’s servicing as just average.

Online Service

Online service has grown in importance as we manage a greater number of our accounts through apps and online portals. Progressive’s app is a one-stop shop for making claims, checking your policy, and getting assistance in emergency situations.

With the app, you can:

Report a claim

Get a free quote

View coverage for all drivers

Request roadside assistance

Shop for Progressive products

Send photos of vehicle damage

Get status updates on claims and repairs

Pay bills using a credit/debit card or checking account

Additional highlights include the ability to use Google or Apple Pay and offline viewing of your insurance ID card. The app is secure and encrypts all personal information for a safe experience.

Progressive Reviews

Progressive’s online platform makes it easy to enroll in auto insurance, and the marketed discounts provide a strong incentive to purchase coverage. We like Progressive’s online experience and coverage options, but sometimes customers may feel mislead on rates and what is actually covered.

Here are some Progressive auto insurance reviews from real-life customers.

“Online insurance. You can only expect so much. This is a business working to a high level of efficiency. I got what I expected – fast and easily update-able policies, lots of notifications, low prices, and great service.” – Benjamin B. on Trustpilot

“Progressive have a lot of publicity, but their auto insurance prices are high. I was with them for a year, because it has good accessibility in their online platforms. When I applied to other insurers, I realized [Progressive’s] costs were high. Now, I have insurance with a better offer, and I pay less than half.” – Gabriel R. on Trustpilot

“Your robot customer service rep was spot on, no repeating myself. Transfer to actual person was quick and smooth.” – Anonymous on ResellerRatings

Customers shopping for car insurance should beware of rate increases and quote inaccuracies, as Progressive car insurance reviews mention instances of rate changes.

Conclusion: Best Online Experience

Based on our research and Progressive auto insurance reviews, we found Progressive offers coverage for riskier drivers, including teens and students, which is a major benefit for some households. Easy enrollment and account management is made possible with an excellent online experience. However, with average claims experiences, customers may not receive the coverage they expected.

