If you’re looking for a new car insurance policy, you’ve likely considered Progressive. While the company is known for its catchy commercials, that doesn’t entirely explain what your Progressive car insurance cost could look like if you pick up coverage.

To answer this question, we’ve prepared this Progressive insurance review to discuss potential rates. We’ll also mention some other companies that are known for having some of the best car insurance policies on the market.

Progressive Car Insurance Costs

Progressive car insurance costs the standard motorist around $1,600 per year for a full coverage policy, which is slightly less than the national average. High-risk drivers commonly find competitive pricing from Progressive, so it’s an excellent choice for those with a speeding ticket, at-fault car accident or DUI on their driving record.

Keep in mind that Progressive car insurance costs vary for each motorist. Below, we’ll outline some factors that lead to Progressive offering different rates for each driver.

Factors That Set Progressive Car Insurance Costs

Many different factors affect how much you’ll pay for Progressive car insurance. Some of these factors are within your control, while others are not. Here’s a look at some of the most critical factors that determine Progressive car insurance costs:

Driving record : Those with a clean driving history can expect to pay less for coverage than someone who’s been involved in an accident or a traffic violation.

Those with a clean driving history can expect to pay less for coverage than someone who’s been involved in an accident or a traffic violation. Vehicle make and model : Drivers with luxury cars or vehicles without safety features usually pay more than those with safety-equipped economy cars.

: Drivers with luxury cars or vehicles without safety features usually pay more than those with safety-equipped economy cars. Age : Young drivers often have higher Progressive car insurance costs than older motorists. However, adults above the age of 65 tend to see their rates go back up.

: Young drivers often have higher Progressive car insurance costs than older motorists. However, adults above the age of 65 tend to see their rates go back up. Gender: Statistics show that men are more likely to be involved in accidents than women, and this leads to higher average premiums.

Credit score : If you have a good credit score, you’ll likely get charged less for equal coverage than someone with poor credit.

: If you have a good credit score, you’ll likely get charged less for equal coverage than someone with poor credit. Policy bundling : Progressive car insurance costs will be lower if you bundle with policies for home insurance, renters coverage or life insurance.

: Progressive car insurance costs will be lower if you bundle with policies for home insurance, renters coverage or life insurance. Chosen deductible : Those who set a low deductible will likely face higher rates for a Progressive auto insurance coverage plan.

: Those who set a low deductible will likely face higher rates for a Progressive auto insurance coverage plan. Location: Your place of residence greatly affects Progressive car insurance costs. Drivers in urban areas typically pay more than those in the countryside, and rates are often higher for those in states with extensive coverage requirements.

Note that you’ll also pay a higher-than-average rate if you choose car insurance coverage options that move beyond your state’s minimum liability standard.

What’s Required To Meet Minimum Coverage?

While bodily injury liability insurance and property damage liability coverage are required in nearly every state, other insurance products are typically optional. You’ll need underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage in certain states, and the same is true of medical payments coverage and personal injury protection.

The following coverage types are optional in every state:

Accident forgiveness

Collision coverage

Comprehensive insurance

Gap insurance

Rental car reimbursement

Rideshare coverage

Roadside assistance

Policyholders looking for the lowest average cost from Progressive should avoid these add-ons. Keep in mind that you’ll pay out of pocket for far more expenses when filing an insurance claim if you reject these coverages.

Which States Have High Car Insurance Costs?

Progressive categorizes each state into one of three groups: low-cost states, medium-cost states and high-cost states. Below, we’ll mention which group each state falls into:

High-cost states : Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, West Virginia

: Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, West Virginia Medium-cost states : Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, Texas, Utah

: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, Texas, Utah Low-cost states: California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Note that your Progressive car insurance costs could be high or low regardless of your current state. Also remember that these categorizations don’t necessarily apply to other auto insurers.

Progressive Car Insurance Discounts

Progressive offers a variety of discounts to help you save on car insurance. Here’s a look at some of the discounts the company offers:

Multi-policy : Save money if you have more than one Progressive policy.

: Save money if you have more than one Progressive policy. Multi-car: If Progressive insures more than one vehicle, you could get reduced rates.

Continuous insurance : If you’ve been continuously insured for a certain period of time, you may be eligible for this discount.

: If you’ve been continuously insured for a certain period of time, you may be eligible for this discount. Snapshot ? : This usage-based insurance opportunity tracks driving behaviors and rewards safe drivers with lower Progressive car insurance costs. Note that rates could increase if you have poor driving habits.

: This usage-based insurance opportunity tracks driving behaviors and rewards safe drivers with lower Progressive car insurance costs. Note that rates could increase if you have poor driving habits. Teen driver : Get a lower rate per driver if you add a teenage motorist to your personal auto insurance policy.

: Get a lower rate per driver if you add a teenage motorist to your personal auto insurance policy. Good student : You may be eligible for this discount if you’re a student with at least a “B” grade point average.

: You may be eligible for this discount if you’re a student with at least a “B” grade point average. Distant student : If you’re a college student who left your car more than 100 miles away from home, you may be eligible for savings.

: If you’re a college student who left your car more than 100 miles away from home, you may be eligible for savings. Homeowner : Those who own a house could see lower Progressive car insurance costs.

: Those who own a house could see lower Progressive car insurance costs. Online quote : Getting a quote online may lead to cheaper auto insurance premiums.

: Getting a quote online may lead to cheaper auto insurance premiums. Sign online : If you sign your policy documents online, you’ll save on coverage.

: If you sign your policy documents online, you’ll save on coverage. Paperless : Pay less after signing up for paperless billing from Progressive.

: Pay less after signing up for paperless billing from Progressive. Pay in full : If you cover your car insurance premium in full, you can earn a discount.

: If you cover your car insurance premium in full, you can earn a discount. Automatic payment: Motorists who set up automatic payments typically get rewarded with reduced Progressive car insurance costs.

While Progressive specifically mentions these discounts on its website, it’s worth asking one of the company’s insurance agents about other choices.

Our Recommendations for Auto Insurance

While Progressive is worth consideration if you’re searching for an auto insurance provider, check out other companies before committing. We’d recommend asking for multiple car insurance quotes from GEICO, State Farm and USAA as well.

GEICO: Best Discounts

GEICO has been providing quality insurance coverage across the U.S. for more than 80 years. The company’s wide range of options and rates that often undercut the competition lead us to offer it 9.1 out of 10.0 stars. While Progressive car insurance costs can quickly be lowered through its many discounts, GEICO offers a considerable number as well.

State Farm: Best Overall

Young drivers often have a difficult time finding affordable car insurance, but that’s not always the case with State Farm. The company earned 9.4 out of 10.0 stars in our extensive review, mainly due to its competitive pricing structure and large number of local insurance agents.

USAA: Best Military Provider

USAA specializes in providing exceptional coverage to U.S. military families, and it received a 9.3- out of 10.0-star overall score. The provider ranked first in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study?, indicating that most auto claims get fulfilled quickly and well. While USAA is well-known for offering low rates and superb service to those who qualify, it’s only available to those in the military, veterans and family members.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does Progressive car insurance cost per month? The average driver faces an average Progressive car insurance cost of around $130 per month. Note that this number varies widely due to factors such as your age, credit score and location. What factors does Progressive consider when determining car insurance rates? Progressive uses a variety of factors when determining your rates, with some of the largest being your type of vehicle, driving history, location and credit score. How does Progressive compare to other car insurance companies? Progressive is one of the largest car insurance companies in the U.S. and holds an A+ score for its financial strength from AM Best. The company is slightly less expensive than the typical car insurer for most drivers, though that’s not true for everyone.

Methodology

The Detroit Bureau collects data from every major car insurance provider to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Our in-depth rating system takes into account market share, coverage, auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction and ratings from industry experts. Each insurer is given a weighted score in four categories, as well as an overall score out of 10.0.

We recommend auto insurance companies based on these rankings, but we also encourage you to perform your own research and compare quotes to find the best coverage.