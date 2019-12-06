2020 Mazda CX-30: More Muscular Mazda 3 Hits The Road

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 was unveiled recently in Los Angeles.

Interior comfort was a focal point for Mazda’s designers.

All-wheel drive is available across the model range.

Mazda not only makes great-handling cars, but the Japanese company also knows a thing or two about crossovers and SUVs. The newest member of the family is the 2020 Mazda CX-30. It’s essentially a jacked-up Mazda 3 riding on the same chassis and suspension, with similar drivetrain components. It also slots nicely between the smaller CX-3 and larger CX-5.

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 made its cracking debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. Let’s dive deeper and see what Mazda is offering for the new CX-30.

2020 Mazda CX-30: Beautifully Proportioned

Since the Mazda CX-30 is based on the Mazda 3 (particularly the hatchback model), don’t be surprised if it ends up at the showroom looking pretty much like, well, a Mazda 3. But actually, the CX-30 is around 2.7 inches shorter than a Mazda 3 hatchback. This makes it easier to maneuver around town. And since it’s a crossover, the CX-30 is approximately four inches taller to give it the presence of an SUV.

We think the Mazda CX-30 looks better sorted than the Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona. We also think the CX-30 is the antithesis of the new Kia Seltos, which is also a middle-ground candidate between the Soul and Sportage but with a boxier and more rugged attitude.

2020 Mazda CX-30. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Thoughtful Cabin Touches

One of the great things about the new Mazda 3 is the utilization of better materials in the cabin, a trend which started in the revised Mazda CX-5. Sitting inside the CX-5 (and the new Mazda 3 in this regard) is akin to being in a BMW or Audi without paying a German price tag. This also holds true in the CX-30. The dashboard layout and steering wheel are also similar to the Mazda 3.

Every inch of the cabin was measured and optimized to create a quiet driving environment, says Mazda. However, careful attention was also placed on visibility. Mazda engineers went as far as minimizing the thickness of the A-pillars and C-pillars to reduce the risk of blind spots. Even the rear quarter window was designed in a way to minimize blind spots to the driver.

2020 Mazda CX-30 interior layout. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Is The 2020 Mazda CX-30 All-Wheel Drive?

All trim models of the 2020 Mazda CX-30 are motivated by a naturally-aspirated, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque; which is the same exact engine as the Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback. The 2.5-liter is mated to a six-speed automatic sending power to the front wheels. However, all-wheel-drive is a $1,400 option across the board.

Honestly, we’re pining heavily for Mazda’s Skyactiv-X engine to arrive stateside. We’re not sure how all of this translates in the CX-30, but the very same 2.5-liter engine felt a bit asthmatic in the new Mazda 3. Maybe it has something to do with the old-school six-speed gearbox, which is a shame since the CX-30 is only available with an automatic. But with Mazda’s off-road traction assist feature and standard G-Vectoring Control Plus, it has the smarts to conquer rough terrain and normal roads alike.

Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Safety & Connectivity Features

Standard on all CX-30 trim levels is Mazda’s i-Activesense package. It includes a number of advanced safety features like automatic high beams; adaptive cruise control; lane-keeping assist; and a drowsy driver monitoring system. Mazda Connected Services is also standard with a three-year free trial, along with a Wi-Fi hot spot complimentary for six months or 2GB.

How Much Is The 2020 Mazda CX-30?

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 is offered in four trim levels. The base CX-30 starts at $21,900 and includes an 8.8-inch center touchscreen display with HD Radio and Mazda Connect; Bluetooth connectivity; automatic LED headlamps; cloth seats; two USB ports; push-button start; 16-inch alloy wheels; and keyless entry. By comparison, the Mazda 3 sedan is only $400 less than a base model CX-30.

Next up is the CX-30 Select with a starting price of $23,900. This includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Also standard is a leather steering wheel and shift knob; faux leather upholstery; dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents; 18-inch alloy wheels; and rear privacy glass.

2020 Mazda CX-30 rear cargo area. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

CX-30 Preferred & Premium

Meanwhile, the CX-30 Preferred starts at $26,200 and throws in a Bose 12-speaker premium audio system; power and heated front seats with memory functions; and SiriusXM complimentary for three months.

Last but not least is the CX-30 Premium starting at $28,200. It comes with a heads-up display; full leather upholstery; a power liftgate and moonroof; adaptive LED headlights; roof rails; paddle shifters; and a cylinder-deactivation system to help save fuel.

