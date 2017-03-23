Ram Announces New Laramie Longhorn Hues In Dallas

Ram has unveiled a new exterior color to compliment their luxurious Laramie Longhorn trim. “RV Match Walnut Brown” replaces the existing White Gold as the truck’s two-tone contrasting color. Ram made the announcement at the DFW Auto Show in Dallas, Texas, which runs through March 26th.

RV Match Walnut Brown models will go on sale in the second quarter of this year.

Exterior Styling

The Laramie Longhorn is available across the Ram lineup, including 1500, 2500, and 3500 Heavy Duty models. The trucks are set apart by unique exterior badging. For example, a chrome Laramie Longhorn badge with painted accents adorns the tailgate, while model-specific badges decorate the doors.

With regard to wheel choices, the 1500 variants feature 20-inch polished aluminum wheels with brown-colored pockets, while monochromatic versions have polished silver aluminum wheels. Ram 2500 and 3500 models (single rear wheel) have the same style of wheels, just in 18-inch form. 20s are still optional. Ram 3500 duallies get polished silver aluminum wheels with Laramie Longhorn edition center caps.

RV Match Walnut Brown is available as a two-tone combination with nine exterior colors: Black Forest Green, Bright Silver, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red, Granite Crystal, Maximum Steel, Pearl White, and True Blue. Other exterior treatments include wheel flares, painted front and rear bumpers, running boards, and painted tow hooks.

Interior Refinements

The Ram Laramie Longhorn embodies the southwestern culture and was inspired by time-honored elements of the outdoors: pocket watches, saddles, cowboy boots, and genuine leather. Ram’s designers focued particularly on the metal and leather craftsmanship throughout the truck. Authentic Walnut Burl inserts stained in Canyon Brown or Cattle Tan add to the elements of outdoor luxury.

The Cattle Tan leather or Canyon Brown seats are meant to ease long hours on the road, being both heated and cooled. A full Uconnect Access and Multiview cluster suite keeps driver’s connected.

Power & Performance

Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie, Longhorn, and Limited models now feature the 6.4-liter HEMI as standard. The engine delivers a best-in-class gas engine towing capacity of 16,320 pounds. The 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel engine provides additional capability with a tow rating exceeding 30,000 pounds.

Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn trucks have become quite popular with campers and others who tow recreational units or vehicles. Not surprisingly, the new RV Match Brown color was chosen as a complement to the shades of brown frequently used for RV travel trailers and fifth-wheels.

“The Ram Laramie Longhorn has deservedly become the world’s benchmark for upscale, capable pickup trucks,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global.

DFW Auto Show

A variety of Ram trucks, including this new Laramie Longhorn trim, will be on display at the DFW Auto Show. The event runs through March 26th at the Dallas Convention Center. Those who want to get a little closer can visit Ram Truck Territory, an interactive ride experience located in Hall F, adjacent to Luxury Row. Ram’s professional drivers will navigate attendees through a course that features a payload demonstration, hill descent test, and towing exercise. The latter takes place on Heavy Haul Hill, a 13-foot-high, 192-foot-long course element with a 35-degree steep grade.

Those looking to pilot a Ram on the streets of Dallas can visit the nearby Drive FCA ride-and-drive experience. FCA representatives will be on hand with a full lineup of vehicles for test drives, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Fiat 124 Spider, and Dodge Challenger.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.