What Is A Tonneau Cover?

We explain what a tonneau cover is and why you might need one.

A tonneau cover is a lid (as of fabric or aluminum) that covers the bed of a pickup truck, according to Merriam-Webster. Tonneau covers are typically used by drivers who are looking to protect the contents of their truck bed from damage and rain. From our own research, we know that tonneau covers are also known as pick-up truck bed covers.

What Is A Hard Tonneau Cover?

This image as generated via AI

One of the most popular types of tonneau covers is hard tonneau covers. They’re popular with truck drivers due to their more durable build, and higher quality when compared to soft tonneau covers.

However, hard tonneau covers only represent a small percentage of the different types of tonneau covers.

Types of Tonneau Covers

There are several different types of tonneau covers, including:

Retractable tonneau covers : Tonneau covers that retract from the bed.

: Tonneau covers that retract from the bed. Roll-up tonneau covers : A tonneau cover made from soft material that rolls up for access to your truck bed.

: A tonneau cover made from soft material that rolls up for access to your truck bed. Soft-folding tonneau covers : A tonneau cover made from soft material that folds up.

: A tonneau cover made from soft material that folds up. Hard-folding tonneau covers : A tonneau cover made from hard material that folds up.

: A tonneau cover made from hard material that folds up. One-piece tonneau covers : A tonneau cover made from one singular piece of material, these are usually hard tonneau covers.

: A tonneau cover made from one singular piece of material, these are usually hard tonneau covers. Snap-on tonneau covers : A tonneau cover that snaps onto the truck bed.

: A tonneau cover that snaps onto the truck bed. Hinged tonneau covers : A tonneau cover that can open or close via hinges on the side of the truck bed.

: A tonneau cover that can open or close via hinges on the side of the truck bed. Toolbox tonneau covers: A tonneau cover that features a tool box, while still providing the protection that typical tonneau covers provide.

Excluding soft tonneau covers, any of the tonneau cover types listed above can potentially be lockable.

Lockable Tonneau Covers

Being able to lock a tonneau cover is of utmost importance to a lot of drivers, and for good reason. A locked tonneau cover is exponentially more difficult for potential thieves to break into, adding another layer of protection between your truck bed and the outside world.

FAQ

Why is it called a tonneau cover? “Tonneau” is a French word referring to a barrel or cask used in winemaking. As transportation evolved from horse drawn carriages, the terminology followed. Why do you need a tonneau cover? You need a tonneau cover because it can protect the contents of your truck bed from inclement weather. What are the disadvantages of tonneau covers? The biggest disadvantage of a tonneau cover is the effect it will have on your wallet. Tonneau covers are typically quite expensive.

*Data accurate at time of publication.