How Big of a Milestone is Walmart’s Use of Autonomous Trucks?

Autonomous box trucks powered by Gatik are now transporting customer orders from a Walmart fulfillment center to a Neighborhood Market store in Bentonville, Arkansas, without a safety driver.

Gatik’s deployment with Walmart in Arkansas represents the first time an autonomous trucking company has removed the safety driver from a “middle mile” commercial delivery route. In addition to inspiring other similar business models, what Walmart and Gatik are doing may help everyday consumers warm up to the idea of an autonomous vehicle.

Our editor, Carl Anthony, was invited on MarketScale TV to discuss how seeing these self-driving box trucks in action may help us understand the benefits of autonomous technology. Play the video below to see more.