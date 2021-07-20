Uniden R3 vs. Uniden R7 Comparison: Features, Range, Price & More

Uniden is known for quality when it comes to radar detectors, and two of its best products are the R3 and R7. If you’ve narrowed your search for the best radar detector down to the Uniden brand, but you’re not sure whether the R3 or R7 is a better fit, you’re in the right place. This Uniden R3 vs. Uniden R7 comparison guide will help. We will start with a side-by-side chart, look closer at the differences between the R3 and R7, then provide a quick overview of each model individually.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the radar detectors featured in this comparison.

Uniden R3 vs. Uniden R7: Comparision Chart

Here’s a basic side-by-side comparison of the features of each of these radar detectors and how they compare.

Uniden R3 Uniden R7 Range Super Long Range Extreme Long Range Screen OLED OLED GPS Yes Yes GPS Lockouts Up to 500 locations Up to 2,000 locations GPS for Red Light & Speed Cameras Yes Yes Laser Detection Yes Yes Directional Arrows No Yes Dual Antennas No Yes Signal Strength Meter 5 Levels 8 Levels Voice Notifications Yes Yes Spectre I and IV Undetectable Yes Yes Selectable Alert Tones Yes Yes Retail Price (Uniden’s Website) $399.99 $599.99

Uniden R3 vs. Uniden R7: Price Difference

The good news is that both of these radar detectors live up to Uniden’s reputation for quality, so you can’t go wrong with either. However, there are some differences between the two that justify the higher price tag of the R7. At the time of this writing, both the R3 and R7 are listed as “sold out” on Uniden’s website. Luckily, both are available on Amazon and for a good deal less than what they would be on Uniden’s website. The Uniden R3 is selling for about $270, while the R7 is going for around $480 on Amazon.

The biggest question is, what does that extra $200 get you if you buy the R7? Let’s take a closer look.

Antenna Design

One big difference is how the R3 only has a single front-facing antenna while the R7 has dual antennas, one in the front and one in the rear. The addition of the rear-facing antenna means the R7 offers a greater coverage area compared to the R3. The Uniden R7 also provides directional alert arrows via its OLED display, so you can see exactly where the radar or laser signal is coming from.

But that’s not to say the R3 doesn’t hold its own. Both of these radar detectors have an impressive range and customizable false alert filtering. The R7 does have a slight edge thanks to its rear antenna, but it also has a higher price tag. It depends on your daily driving habits and if you think you will take advantage of the R7’s rear antenna and directional alert arrows. If so, then the higher cost of the R7 is justified. If not, then the R3 is likely the better option for you.

Display

Both the R3 and the R7 have full-color bright OLED displays. The R3 features a six-color display, while the R7 has eight. While both are readable in bright sun, the R7 has the advantage of a sensor that automatically adjusts to the ambient light. The R3 has an automatic dimming feature, but it’s GPS-enabled. Based on where you are, it uses the sunrise and sunset times to determine the display’s brightness. This feature is a bit limited as it doesn’t make any adjustments for cloudy or rainy days when the sunlight isn’t quite as bright.

Because the R7 has directional arrows, its display is larger than the R3, making it a little easier to read. Both displays feature a signal strength meter, too, with the only difference being the R3 has five levels, and the R7 has eight.

GPS Lockout Capacity

One area where these two Uniden radar detectors differ is in the GPS lockout department. Both are capable of them, but the R3 stores 500 while the R7 stores up to 2,000 locations.

The value of this depends on where and how often you drive. If you stick primarily to your local area each day, the Uniden R3 is sufficient (500 locations really is a lot). However, if you regularly travel to different cities for either work or pleasure, having 2,000 GPS lockouts at your disposal could benefit you. The dual antenna design, directional alert arrows, and extra GPS lockouts of the R7 may be worth the additional $200 if you are constantly on the move.

Uniden R3 Overview

Pros

Affordable

GPS Capability

Long Range Detection

Cons

No Rear Antenna

No Directional Alert Arrows

Is The Uniden R3 Worth It?

Overall, we believe the Uniden R3 is one of the best radar detectors under $300. Top features include radar band frequency displays, GPS for red light and speed camera locations, and three different sensitivity modes: City, Highway, and Advanced. The latter allows you to adjust the sensitivity level for each band. While driving in heavy traffic, the Uniden R3 quickly filters out the blind-spot monitoring and collision monitoring systems of surrounding cars to avoid false alerts. Even though it’s not as feature-packed as the R7, the lower price of the R3 is a great selling point.

What’s In The Box

The Uniden R3 comes with a 12V DC power cord with a RJ11 connector, hook and loop tape for dashboard mounting, and an owner’s manual. The R3 comes with two different windshield mounting brackets. There is a larger single suction cup bracket and a bracket with two smaller suction cups. The R3 does not come with a carrying case, so we recommend grabbing this one on Amazon.

Features

Auto dim

Up to 500 GPS lockouts

Ka frequency voice alert

Multi-color OLED display

Advanced K & Ka band filter

Spectre I and IV undetectable

Dimensions: 8.3 x 7.1 x 3.2 inches

X, K, and Ka band user-defined sensitivity levels

MRCD/MRCT (Alert priority: Laser, MRCD, Ka, K, X) with customizable tones.

Uniden R7 Overview

Pros

360 Laser Protection

GPS Lockout Capability

Red Light & Speed Camera Detection

Cons

Price

No Bluetooth Capability

Is The Uniden R7 Worth It?

The most significant benefit of the Uniden R7 is the rear antenna when compared to the R3. It increases the overall detection range and allows the R7 to display, via illuminated arrows, where the alert is coming from. With its directional arrows, the R7 eliminates the guesswork when you receive an alert. With room for more than 2,000 GPS lockouts, you can set the R7 to ignore false alarms on your regular commute and just about any other road you travel. It’s also pre-loaded with red light and speed camera locations via a database that can be updated regularly.

What’s In The Box?

The Uniden R7 comes with a 12V DC power cord with a RJ11 connector, USB cable, hook and loop tape for dashboard mounting, and an owner’s manual. A nifty neoprene sleeve and carrying case are also included. Similar to the R3, the Uniden R7 comes with two different windshield mounting brackets. There is a larger single suction cup bracket and a bracket with two smaller suction cups.

Features

Auto dim

Multi-color OLED

50% faster processor

Ka frequency voice alert

Up to 2,000 GPS lockouts

Advanced K & Ka band filter

Spectre I and IV undetectable

GPS red light camera detection

Dimensions: 3.86 x 4.81 x 1.38 inches

X, K, and Ka band user-defined sensitivity levels

MRCD/MRCT (Alert priority: Laser, MRCD, Ka, K, X) with customizable tones

Uniden R3 vs. Uniden R7: Conclusion

When it comes to these two radar detectors, the R7 has a slight advantage. The rear antenna alone adds functionality that you just can’t get with the R3. The R7 also has directional arrows and four times as many GPS lockouts as the R3, which you’ll come to appreciate if you frequently visit new areas. As of this writing, the Uniden R7 is available for around $480 on Amazon.

Although the R7 is more capable, that doesn’t mean you should automatically exclude the R3. If you can’t justify spending the extra money on the R7, the R3 won’t let you down. Nice as the R7 is, you might be paying for features you don’t need. In that case, the R3 is a much better choice. As of this writing, the Uniden R3 is selling for about $270 on Amazon.