Turtle Wax Product Review: Foam Wash, Seal N Shine, Scratch Remover, Detail Wipes & Odor-X (2022)

Affiliate Disclosure: The products outlined below were sent to us by Turtle Wax at no charge. Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases as an Amazon Associate, including the cleaning products featured here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you.

Longer days and warmer temperatures are always a welcome treat here in Michigan. We had a few nice days after all the snow melted, but our hopes were dashed by a stretch of rain and cold temperatures. Turtle Wax sent us a bucket-load of their products to put through the paces as we waited for the weather to clear. Below is a quick review of everything they sent us.

Ice: Snow Foam Wash (Hybrid)

Ice is a long-established line from Turtle Wax with “interlocking synthetic polymers,” a fascinating aspect of chemical science. This liquid pink potion is just what the doctor ordered for a bad case of road grime, and like the infamous pink cough syrup, it smells exactly like bubble gum. (which made my day when I opened the cap).

Turtle Wax infuses special cleaners with a precise pH balance, which is where the “Hybrid” designation comes from. The Hybrid products combine foam conditioners and biodegradable detergents to better protect your car over the long haul. Proper pH balance is important for preserving your paint as it’s less susceptible to the “spotting” caused by soaps of lower quality. Snow Foam Wash creates plenty of lubrication as you sweep a clean sponge across the surface of your car, making it ideal for removing stubborn dirt.

As of this writing, a 48 fluid ounce bottle of the pink stuff is available on Amazon for about $32. Use it in a bucket by hand or with a spray washer. And you don’t need much. If you work out of a bucket or pail, you only need one fluid ounce per gallon of water. With a 48 fluid-ounce bottle, it should last a while.

Ideal For: Washing your car in the driveway by hand.

Favorite Part: The bubble gum smell.

Ice: Seal N Shine (Hybrid)

Like the Snow Foam Wash, this spray-on liquid combines synthetic sealants with carnauba wax for a quick but noticeable shine (hence the “Hybrid” designation again). Turtle Wax employs a “superhydrophobic formula” that helps repeal water, forcing it to bead instead of spreading out.

It’s easy to apply when you are near the end of washing your vehicle. Spay a little and wipe it clean with a soft terrycloth towel. Emphasis on little – I used about three or four sprays per section (hood, quarter panel, etc.), and that was enough.

Seal N Shine is also good if you are crunched for time but still need your vehicle to look nice for an occasion (job interview, an important meeting, hot date, and so on). Run it through the automatic wash, and by the time you get home, it should be dry enough. Grab a bottle of Seal N Shine and go section by section for the next 10 minutes. Your car may not be as spotless as you would like if you had more time, but it will still look nice and have a good shine.

As of this writing, a 16 fluid ounce bottle of Seal N Shine is available on Amazon for between $13 and $14.

Ideal For: Providing that last bit of shine after a good wash.

Favorite Part: Perfect for when you don’t have much time.

Scratch: Repair & Renew

This is meant to remove minor scratches, swirl marks, and paint transfers. It’s a traditional Turtle Wax product that works in non-traditional places. Earlier this year, I was cleaning out my storage unit. While unloading the back end of our 500X, I bumped the upper interior portion of the liftgate with a black container. As I pulled it out, it caught the inside part of the liftgate and left a noticeable mark on the cream-colored panel.

I put a dab of Repair & Renew on one of the soft towels Turtle Wax sent me, and it worked. I have tried a few other cleaners, and nothing removed it, so I thought this was a long shot. I was surprised but pleased. It took a little elbow grease, but the mark came out.

As of this writing, a seven fluid ounce bottle is available on Amazon for about $13.

Ideal For: Minor yet annoying scratches.

Favorite Part: Takes off even the most unexpected blemishes.

Spray & Wipe (Assorted Varieties)

Turtle Wax sent me four from their Spray & Wipe line: Interior Detailer, Protectant, Glass Cleaner, and Leather Cleaner and Conditioner. Interior Detailer is a cleaner and deodorizer for most interior surfaces, and Protectant is similar but minimizes interior fading. The ammonia-free Glass Cleaner will remove bugs, and the Leather Cleaner protects and deodorizes leather seats.

Each one has a different scent, with the Interior Detailer being my favorite; the little logo says it’s a “Simply Fresh” scent. Granted, it’s not as adventurous as the bubble gum foam wash or the “Caribbean Crush” scent of the Glass Cleaner, but it’s my favorite nonetheless. It’s not overpowering, nor is it unnoticeable. It’s a nice balance.

I have purchased interior wipes in the past, only to have them dry out because I need so few at a time. This Spray & Wipe line from Turtle Wax differs in how the wipes are already dry. Instead of using already moist wipes and risk having them dry out, Turtle Wax includes an eight fluid ounce sprayer under every bottle of wipes.

Twist the lower quarter of the primary bottle to reveal the smaller one of spray. Pull the dry wipes from the top, give them a spray or two, and you are ready to go. Simple and much more effective. You can store them without worrying about the wipes drying out over time.

Ideal For: Giving your interior a makeover.

Favorite Part: The wipes never dry out.

Odor-X

If you leave fast-food wrappers behind the seat, spill things frequently, or travel with pets, a bottle of this will be your best friend. You can spot treat or use the AC to cleanse your entire car.

To do this, turn your vehicle on and set your AC to recirculate. Place the canister in your cup holder and press the top for the desired number of sprays (one or two good ones should do it). Then exit your vehicle with the AC still set to recirculate and wait 10 to 15 minutes.

Turtle Wax says Odor-X will eliminate cigarette smoke, but we imagine they mean an occasional passenger who smokes a one-off cigarette in your car versus a full-time smoker.

As of this writing, Odor-X is available on Amazon for about $16.

Ideal For: Getting rid of that musty, stuffy smell.

Favorite Part: Works far better than an air freshener.

Should You Purchase Turtle Wax Products?

Turtle Wax is a brand we use, recommend, and trust, but not exclusively. We have had good luck with Armor All, Meguiars, and Mothers in the past. Ultimately, we recommend trying a few different brands and seeing which one you like best.

Keeping your vehicle clean is an essential part of regular maintenance, just like oil changes and tire rotations. Consider washing your vehicle as often as possible, especially after a blizzard or rainstorm. It’s a good strategy for keeping your car’s body and chassis in good shape as the miles pile up. When you finally get something new, you will be glad you invested in the elbow grease. Washing (or not washing) your vehicle can affect its resale value in the long run.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.