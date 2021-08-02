Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept: The Design Experiment of Two Detroit Brands

A watch, a duffle bag, and a bike seat each served as inspiration for the Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept. Shinola is one of Detroit’s most iconic brands, known for its luxury watches, fine leather goods, and a hotel downtown on Woodward Avenue. There is even a Shinola-themed Monopoly game. For this Aviator concept, Lincoln teamed up with Shinola to show each brand’s signature styling cues.

What Inspired It

Following a tour of Shinola’s flagship showroom in the Motor City, Lincoln designers went to work. The result is this Aviator concept that blends the design principles of Lincoln with the modern aesthetics of Shinola. The collaboration was an opportunity for Lincoln to explore different colors and new materials for designing vehicles.

“Shinola opened up their showroom to us as a playground – allowing us to explore how their brand’s lifestyle ethos could be woven into a new theme for one of our vehicles,” explained Kemal Curic, design director, Lincoln. “Our designers were handed a rare gift, and they made the most of it.”

“After our initial meeting with the Lincoln team, it was clear we shared the same passion for well-designed, beautifully crafted products,” said Shannon Washburn, Shinola CEO. “Designers from both brands came together to create an ultra-luxe vehicle that still embodies Shinola’s aesthetic of approachable luxury with thoughtful details.”

Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept interior layout. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Aviator Shinola Concept: Styling & Design

The white exterior is borrowed from Shinola’s mother of pearl stone watch dials, with hints of blue. Copper accents, inspired by the copper-plated structure that attaches to a Shinola Runwell bike seat, give off a rose-gold hue. On the inside is Shinola’s whiskey leather, which is described as having a touch and smell that will indulge even the most refined senses. The crème suede seats have a pearl hue to match the exterior color.

Meanwhile, the woven textile sewn into the seats was inspired by the Shinola brand stripe. Each stitch of the original stripe was scaled to proportion, adding a blue tone that acknowledges, according to Lincoln, its many signature blue colors. “The goal is to impress occupants with our very own expression of craftsmanship, showcasing our meticulous attention to detail,” said Liam Butler, Lincoln color and material designer. “This stripe is unlike anything I’ve ever seen sewn into a vehicle, so we wanted to make sure it was done with care.”

“The fresh insights our team gained studying popular design motifs make this new Aviator concept a true celebration of craftsmanship,” Curic added.

Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept In Person

Lincoln will display the Shinola Aviator concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance later in August.

Photos & Source: Lincoln Motor Company, Shinola.