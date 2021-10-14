New Land Rover Discovery Metropolitain Edition Now Available

The gallery above is that of the 2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitain Edition. With seating for up to seven and an 8,200 lbs. towing capacity, the Metropolitain Edition is at the very top of the Discovery lineup (it builds upon the R-Dynamic HSE model).

“The introduction of the Metropolitan Edition brings a new level of premium appeal to the Land Rover Discovery,” said Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director. “The special edition model represents the flagship of the lineup and builds on the appeal of the R-Dynamic specification with exterior design enhancements and a suite of convenience-boosting technologies.”

Exterior Design

Regarding those exterior design enhancements, McFall is referring to the Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels with Gloss Grey detailing, black brake calipers, and black contrast roof. Under all that shiny exterior is a 3.0-liter Ingenium six-cylinder engine with a 48V mild hybrid system.

Interior Treatments

Standard features inside the Land Rover Discovery Metropolitain Edition include a heads-up display, heated steering wheel, power and heated third-row seating, a front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, and titanium mesh detailing.

Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitain Edition is available to order now with a starting MSRP of $75,300. Meanwhile, the 2023 Discovery lineup starts at $56,600 (if this Metropolitan Edition isn’t your thing). If you are in the market for a new Discovery, regardless of configuration, our free and easy search tool* will help you get started. You can see dealer inventory in your area and which dealers offer the best price through that tool.

Photos & Source: Jaguar Land Rover.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.