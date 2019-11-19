GM Extended Warranty Review: Do You Need More Coverage?

A GM extended warranty is an optional protection plan for your vehicle.

We go through frequently asked questions about GM extended warranties.

An extended warranty from an independent provider may be a better fit for you.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Thinking about buying a new GM vehicle in the near future? We dug into the details to explore the GM extended warranty and broke down what coverage is offered for each GM brand.

Since GM’s extended warranty coverage is not the only way to cover your vehicle, we’ll also discuss other options you should consider, such as a vehicle service contract from one of the best extended car warranty companies. Read on to learn everything you need to know about how you can protect your Chevy, GMC, Buick, or Cadillac through a reputable third-party provider. You can start your research process by clicking below to receive free, no-obligation quotes from our top recommended providers.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are our featured picks.

GM Extended Limited Warranty

The GM extended warranty is available for all GM brands, which include:

GMC

Buick

Chevy

Cadillac

This extended warranty is essentially an extension of the factory warranty. While many manufacturers’ extended warranties provide reduced coverage, this is not the case with GM.

GM Brand Standard Warranty Extended Warranty Chevrolet 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles GMC 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Buick (2020 models and newer models) 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Buick (2018-2019 models) 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Cadillac 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles

Part of the reason for this is to give a warranty option for the average car owner. According to IHS Markit, most of us buy a new car and own it for 11 years. The new GM extended warranty gives you the choice to have your new car under warranty for about half the time you own it – five or six years depending on whether it’s a Chevy, GMC, Buick, or Cadillac.

What Is An Extended Warranty?

A traditional extended warranty is actually a vehicle service contract. Service contracts are often called extended warranties, even though they aren’t warranties at all. Also known as vehicle protection plans, auto service contracts cover certain vehicle components and keep you from footing the bill for expensive repair costs.

Some key differences between a factory warranty and a vehicle protection plan include:

Factory warranties are included in the price of your vehicle. They are usually only offered on new vehicles, though some used vehicles, such as certified pre-owned ones, may also have them.

Factory warranties usually begin on the car’s purchase date. Service contracts begin when the contract is put in place, even if the car is used.

A protection plan or traditional extended warranty is an additional service you can purchase to protect your vehicle after the factory warranty expires. They can also be used to add protection not offered by the manufacturer’s warranty.

You’re not required to buy an extended warranty, and you also don’t have to make the decision when you buy the car. Service contracts can be added later.

GM extended warranties can differ from other extended warranty options.

How Is the GM Extended Warranty Different?

The GM Extended Limited Warranty is different than traditional extended warranty programs. Unlike service contracts, it’s a true extension of the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. There are no added perks that come with the extension other than the length or mileage restrictions of the warranty. There’s also no deductible. All GM dealers are supposed to perform warranty-covered repairs, no questions asked.

GM Extended Limited Warranty Details

The GM Extended Limited Warranty provides extended coverage of your existing factory warranty. Below we’ve broken down the standard warranties and extended warranties for each of GM’s brands.

Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Standard Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty 3 years/36,000 miles 4 years/50,000 miles (2018-2019 models) 3 years/36,000 miles (2020 models) 3 years/36,000 miles 4 years/50,000 miles Extended Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty 5 years/60,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles (2018-2019 models) 5 years/60,000 miles (2020 models) 5 years/60,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles

This GM extended warranty option is available for new vehicles. According to Chevrolet, and identical across Buick, GMC, Cadillac, both the regular limited warranty and extended warranty include the following:

“The entire vehicle is warranted for repairs, including parts and labor, to correct defects in materials or workmanship, excluding routine maintenance. Needed repairs will be performed using new, re-manufactured, or refurbished parts.”

GM Extended Limited Warranty Exclusions

Being an addition to the factory limited warranty, this GM extended warranty has the same exclusions. In addition to the routine maintenance mentioned above, GM warranties for Chevy, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac don’t cover any improper or non-regular use of the vehicles. Below are some of the warranty exclusions you might see across brands:

Damage caused by aftermarket products

Damage from improper or low-quality fuel

Damages due to bed liners scratching bed finish

Damage caused by improper or insufficient maintenance.

Tire and wheel damage, including normal wear and tear or damage caused by potholes, nails, or debris

Damage caused by an accident, misuse (such as racing, driving over curbs, or overloading), or alterations to the vehicle not approved by General Motors

GM Protection Plans

In addition to the Extended Limited Warranty, GM offers a range of protection plan service contracts. The primary plan is called the Platinum Protection Plan. This is a traditional vehicle service contract that covers up to 5 years or 60,000 miles.

Platinum coverage is bumper to bumper, meaning the majority of parts and systems are protected, including:

Brakes

Engine

Steering

Electrical

Drive axle

Transmission

Transfer case

Cruise control

Air conditioning

Seal and gaskets

Enhanced electrical

Turbocharger/supercharger

Safety restraint system/air bags

The GM Protection Plans come with a few additional benefits like roadside assistance, lockout services, trip interruption reimbursement, rental car reimbursement, and towing. You can also get a service contract through a third-party warranty company. These providers are usually more flexible on coverage, terms, prices, and repair facilities.

For example, if you purchased both the GM Extended Limited Warranty and the Protection Plan, your car would be covered for a total of up to 10 years/120,000 miles or 11 years/130,000 miles by GM. Many third-party companies protect cars well past that mileage – some as long as 250,000 miles.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are our featured picks.

FAQ: GM Extended Warranty

You’re probably wondering about the GM extended warranty’s flexibility and cost. Below, we’ve put together the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the GM warranty program.

Is it transferable?

Yes, the GM Extended Limited Warranty is transferable even when sold. GM considers this a possible selling point for future resale of your extended warranty vehicle if you choose to sell it before the warranty expires.

How much does it cost?

Dealers are allowed to choose their own pricing for a GM extended warranty. It should fall somewhere in the $1,000 to $2,000 range.

If you continue your coverage through a GM’s protection plans (specific to each car brand), GM extended warranty prices depend on the make, model, year, mileage, whether the car is still under warranty, and your location. You can use each car brand’s online tool to get an estimate. We found that prices ranged from $1,700 to $7,700 for 2020 models.

Where and when can I buy a GM extended warranty?

The GM Extended Limited Warranty is offered by GM dealerships. Each dealership can choose whether it sells this GM extended warranty.

Also, this warranty can only be purchased at the time you buy a new GM vehicle. If a dealer does not choose to offer the Extended Limited Warranty, you may be given other protection plan options.

Does GM offer a lifetime comprehensive warranty?

The addition of an extended warranty is the longest available comprehensive warranty for GM-brand vehicles. GM does not offer a lifetime bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Can I cancel my GM extended warranty?

You can’t cancel the GM Extended Limited Warranty. However, you may cancel a GM Protection Plan or a third-party extended warranty for a GM vehicle.

Should I consider purchasing one?

The Extended Limited Warranty offers a unique opportunity for new car buyers. If your GM dealer offers the new warranty, it could extend the length of your factory warranty by two years. This is a great way to receive continued manufacturer protection if you plan to keep your vehicle long term.

Additionally, if you should choose to sell your vehicle before the warranty is up, the extended warranty may increase resale value. Used car buyers want to know their new-to-them vehicle is going to keep running. The extended warranty protects the vehicle and shows that you, the first owner, took proper care of it.