2024 GMC Acadia Debuts With More Cargo Space, Super Cruise Technology & New Turbo Engine

The 2024 GMC Acadia is longer, wider, and taller than a comparable 2023 model, with an array of new styling and tech features to match, including Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology. Those talking points were among the key messages during the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, where GMC unveiled the 2024 Acadia to the media. As described by GMC, the 2024 Acadia is launching a “new era” for the brand’s family of SUVs and crossovers.

“GMC’s brand mission is to be a leader in capability, professional-grade refinement, and technological innovation,” said Duncan Aldred, Global Vice President of Buick and GMC. “The all-new Acadia showcases all that and more in a uniquely GMC way – and it’s a blueprint of what’s to come for the GMC SUV portfolio.”

Growth Spurt: More Passenger & Cargo Space

Compared to a 2023 model, the 2024 Acadia is 10.6 inches longer and 3.2 inches taller, translating to more passenger space. The 2024 GMC Acadia can seat seven or eight with a middle-row bench, depending on the trim level. Cargo space improves considerably in the 2024 Acadia versus the 2023 model. According to GMC, there is nearly 80 percent more cargo space behind the third row and a 36 percent increase in space behind the second row.

“For this next generation, our mission was to reimagine the design and the proportions of the Acadia to create a bolder, more commanding presence, firmly in the vein of the evolving GMC portfolio,” said Ben Zavala, Design Lead, GMC Acadia. “With its assertive, powerful stance, the 2024 Acadia evokes a truck-inspired persona, infused with the brand’s signature premium feel.”

Upfront is a new portrait-oriented 15-inch touchscreen and an 11-inch driver information center. Both screens are standard, regardless of the trim level. The 15-inch screen includes Google built-in services and will show up to nine available camera views to give drivers a good look at the immediate areas around the vehicle.

Duncan Aldred, Global Vice President of Buick-GMC, unveils the 2024 GMC Acadia Denali at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023. Photo: John F. Martin for GMC.

2024 GMC Acadia Powertrain

Under the hood of every 2024 GMC Acadia is a 2.5-liter turbo engine with 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft. of torque. The new engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic with available all-wheel drive, including an exclusive off-road-oriented Active Torque Control system for the AT4. When properly equipped, the 2024 GMC Acadia has a max towing capacity of 5,000 lbs.

Super Cruise Technology

The 2024 Acadia becomes the fifth nameplate within the GMC portfolio to offer Super Cruise. With an attentive and engaged driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit hands-free vehicle operation of the 2024 Acadia on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roadways in the United States and Canada. During the Detroit Auto Show, GMC said the 2024 Acadia will receive the latest version of GM’s Super Cruise, which includes trailering assist and automatic lane-change capabilities.

AT4 & Denali Models

It wouldn’t be a GMC without AT4 and Denali models, and the 2024 Acadia is no exception to that rule either. The off-road-spec AT4 includes a one-inch taller ride height, 18-inch all-terrain tires, unique suspension tuning with hydraulic rebound control, selectable drive modes, and the aforementioned active Torque Control all-wheel-drive system with twin-clutch rear differentials. Exclusive to the AT4 is a Forest Storm interior with Mahogany stitching and additional chrome-metallic accents.

Meanwhile, the luxurious Denali has a power-folding second and third row, noise-canceling technology, and a Bose premium sound system with up to 16 available speakers. Available interior treatments include a panoramic, pillar-to-pillar sunroof, laser-etched wood décor with Galvano chrome accents, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated second row. Exterior styling touches include a unique grille and 22-inch wheels, the largest available for an Acadia in its history.

2024 GMC Acadia Availability

The 2024 GMC Acadia will be produced at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly in Michigan and is expected to be available in early 2024. Additional details, including pricing, will be announced closer to the start of production. The current 2023 Acadia starts at $36,800.

