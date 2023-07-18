2024 Chevy Traverse Debuts With Rugged Styling, Helpful Safety Features & Seating for Eight

The truck-like design of the 2024 Chevy Traverse is the first thing people will likely notice about the newly-redesigned midsize SUV. Z71 and RS trim levels, more engine power, and a generous array of the latest safety technology complement the styling changes. As a total package, the bowtie brand anticipates the 2024 Traverse will scoop up more prospective buyers looking for a new SUV in this size and price range.

“Our new Traverse is designed and engineered to act and look more like an SUV,” said Scott Bell, Vice President of Chevrolet, noting the 2024 Traverse will have four trim levels: LS, LT, RS, and Z71. “Led by the all-new Z71, the 2024 Traverse builds on the success of its predecessor and will undoubtedly enable us to be in more customer driveways.”

New Engine & Towing Capacity

Under the hood of the 2024 Chevy Traverse is an all-new 2.5-liter turbo with a GM-estimated 315 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic with available all-wheel drive. A more off-road-focused twin-clutch all-wheel drive system is standard for the Z71. Every 2024 Chevy Traverse has a true dual exhaust with chrome quad tips.

According to GM, the 2.5-liter has about a 20 percent increase in torque compared to the 3.6-liter V6 of the 2023 Traverse. When properly equipped with the trailering package, the 2024 Chevy Traverse has a max tow rating of up to 5,000 lbs., the same as the 2023 model.

At first glance, the increase in torque would also seem to warrant an increase in towing capacity. However, the fact the Traverse is a unibody construction versus a body-on-frame is likely the primary reason for this. Despite its more rugged and truck-like exterior, its vehicle architecture is more crossover focused (hence the unibody design) in the interest of cargo space, fuel economy, and ride quality.

2024 Chevy Traverse RS (right) and Z71 (left). Photo: Chevrolet.

2024 Chevy Traverse: Trim Levels & Features

Chevy fans have known and loved the Z71 for years, although it’s the first time the Traverse has received the package of off-road upgrades. Z71 treatments for the 2024 Chevy Traverse include higher ground clearance, all-terrain tires, 18-inch wheels, an underbody aluminum skid plate, red tow hooks, driver-selectable terrain modes, Hill Descent Control, and Z71-specific dampers with hydraulic rebound control.

Characteristics of the more athletic RS include high-gloss black 22-inch wheels, black exterior accents, sport-oriented suspension tuning, walk-up animation lighting, Jet Back leather seats with red accents, second-row one-touch power-folding seats for better third-row access, and a panoramic dual-pane sunroof (the sunroof is optional for the LT and Z71).

Midnight and Sport editions are available for the LS and LT, while an “AutoSense” liftgate is available across the board, as are three new exterior colors: Lakeshore Blue, Stardust, and Harvest Bronze.

Interior Layout & Seating Configurations

Chevy designers went for an open and expansive cockpit with the latest technology. The lower interior beltline, evident in things like the placement of the instrument panel and standard 17.7-inch touchscreen, should help increase outward visibility for the driver. The column-mounted electronic transmission shifter opens up more space for things like the side-by-side cupholders for the driver and front passenger.

Premium Evotex seating surfaces are available for the LT and Z71, while a heated steering wheel is available across the lineup. Six USB ports are standard, while wireless smartphone changing and a Wi-Fi hotspot are available.

The 2024 Chevy Traverse LS can seat up to eight with its second- and third-row bench seat layout. Seven-passenger seating is standard on LT, Z71, and RS, although the eight-passenger configuration is available for the LT. The seven-passenger configurations include second-row captain’s chairs with SmartSlide, which eases access to the third row, even when a child seat is installed. Heated seats for the second row are optional for the 2024 Chevy Traverse. Max cargo capacity is best-in-class at 98 cubic feet.

OnStar, Teen Driver & Super Cruise

The 2024 Chevy Traverse has built-in OnStar connectivity (with a service plan) for 24/7 access to live OnStar advisors, vehicle diagnostics, HD streaming, and in-vehicle apps. Likewise, the 2024 Traverse is compatible with Teen Driver through the MyChevy app. Teen Driver is meant to help parents encourage defensive and safe driving for young people in their households.

Super Cruise is optional for the 2024 Traverse. With an attentive and engaged driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit hands-free vehicle operation on more than 200,000 miles of comparable roadways in the United States and Canada. More information on Super Crusie, including what sensor technologies it relies on and how to activate the feature, is available through the Chevrolet website.

2024 Chevy Traverse Safety Features

The 2024 Traverse is standard with Chevy Safety Assist, a package of advanced driving aids. Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, and High Beam Assist.

Additional standard safety features include Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Side Bicyclist Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control, among others.

Every 2024 Traverse is standard with a Buckle to Drive feature that requires the driver and front passenger to have their seat belts on. Similarly, a Rear Seat Belt Reminder alerts the driver if a rear passenger removes their seat belt.

2024 Chevy Traverse Starting MSRP

The new Traverse will be manufactured at GM’s Lansing Delta Township (Michigan) facility and will arrive in early 2024. Pricing for each trim level is expected closer to that time. The 2023 Traverse starts at $34,520, and we would expect a marginal increase when the 2024 model goes on sale.

