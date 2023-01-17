2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Debuts With eAWD, Stealth Mode & New Customization Options

The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray is the quickest production Corvette in history, with a zero-to-60 time of 2.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds. GM’s evergreen 6.2-liter LT2 Small Block V8 works in concert with a new electrified all-wheel drive system, a combination Chevrolet said will deliver straight-line performance, all-weather confidence, and grand touring capability. Along with the mid-engine announcement in 2019, the E-Ray’s arrival is one of the most exciting things for the Corvette in the modern era.

“In 1953, the enthusiastic reaction to the Chevrolet Corvette concept kicked off seven decades of passion, performance, and American ingenuity,” said Mark Reuss, President of General Motors. “E-Ray, as the first electrified, all-wheel-drive Corvette, takes it a step further and expands the promise of what Corvette can deliver.”

2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Powertrain

The 6.2 LT2 V8 sends 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque to the rear wheels. Meanwhile, an electric motor over the front axle pumps 160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft. of torque to the front wheels via a 1.9 kWh battery pack located between the seats. Total system output is 655 horsepower.

The battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting, braking, and everyday driving (an additional Charge+ feature helps the battery’s state of charge). Similarly, the Active Fuel Management system leverages the electric motor to extend the four-cylinder mode of the 6.2 V8. The Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system reduces weight while increasing heat dissipation.

As described by Chevrolet, the E-Ray’s eAWD continually learns the road and adapts. During intense driving and/or low traction environments, the eAWD system applies additional power to the front wheels to enhance stability. Six driver-selectable modes (Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode, and Z-Mode) allow owners to customize the input from the eAWD system further.

“Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it,” said Tadge Juechter, Corvette’s Executive Chief Engineer. “The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.”

The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray is 3.6 inches wider overall than a Stingray. Photo: Chevrolet.

2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Cool Features

Drivers can see how the E-Ray’s powertrain operates in real-time with the E-Ray Performance App on the infotainment screen. Three different views – Gauges, Dyno, and Data – show power output, electrical system performance, and a torque graph. Magnetic ride control with three suspension settings and Stealth Mode are standard. Stealth Mode, which enables all-electric operation up to 45 mph, is so you don’t wake the neighbors; the E-Ray borrows it from the Cadillac Escalade-V.

2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Availability

The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray will go on sale in 2023 with a starting MSRP of $104,295 for the 1LZ coupe and $111,295 for the convertible. Production will take place in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Black exhaust tips, carbon fiber ground effects, carbon fiber wheels, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires are available. There are 14 exterior colors to pick from, including Riptide Blue, Seawolf Gray, and Cacti. A body-length stripe package in Electric Blue is optional. Interior customization options include two carbon fiber trim packages, three seat choices, and seven color arrays.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.