2023 Bentley Continental GT & GTC S Promise V8 Power, Luxurious Interior & More Driving Pleasure

The new S range for the 2023 Bentley Continental GT and GTC is for those who love a luxury car with some kick. According to Bentley, the S range gives drivers more pleasure when on the open road with the famous grand tourer. The muscular 4.0-liter from the distinguished Continental GT V8 complements the exterior design enhancements and bespoke interior.

2023 Bentley Continental GT & GTC S

Powertrain & Dynamic Ride

Bentley’s popular 4.0-liter V8 generates 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb-ft. of torque (770 Nm). A new exhaust system helps amplify the engine’s growl.

S models benefit from Bentley’s Dynamic Ride, a 48 V electric anti-roll system. By generating up to 959 lb-ft. of torque (1300 Nm) in 0.3 seconds, motors within the anti-roll bars compensate for cornering forces to minimize body roll while cornering. Likewise, the system also smooths things out while cruising by decoupling the left- and right-hand wheels from each other.

Gloss Black Exterior

Bentley is going for a dynamic and dramatic look with the S range, opting for gloss black treatments across the entire body. The only real visible chrome is found on the Bentley badge. Finishing touches for the exterior include S badging on the front fenders, black quad exhaust tailpipes, and black sill extenders like on the Continental GT Speed.

The S range has a new 22-inch wheel option, with five Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black or Pale Brodgar Satin. Also available are 21-inch tri-spoke wheels that combine gloss black and bright machined finishes. Both wheels are accented with red brake calipers.

Bespoke Interior

The Continental GT and GTC S models will have a gorgeous interior with all the trimmings in true Bentley fashion. Dinamica microfiber adorns the steering wheel, gear lever, seat cushions, and backrests. Meanwhile, a leather hide is used for the seat bolsters, door pads, along the instrument panel, and around the console.

Finishing touches include a metal S signature badge on the fascia and illuminated Bentley treadplates with the S replacing the Bentley Motors Ltd plaque.

2023 Bentley Continental GT S interior layout. Photo: Bentley Motors.

2023 Bentley Continental GT & GTC S Pricing

As of this writing, Bentley has yet to mention the pricing for the Continental GT and GTC S. Expert the starting MSRP to land somewhere in the mid-$200,000 neighborhood for the coupe and more if you opt for the convertible.

Photos & Source: Bentley Motors.