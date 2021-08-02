2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Offers Rugged Looks, Modest Starting MSRP

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT is a little more rugged and stylish than the average Santa Fe. If you have the Santa Fe on your “test-drive list” but want something with a little more pizzazz, the XRT might be the ticket. The XRT adds new wheels and a unique exterior design without going over the top in terms of the starting MSRP.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT: Styling Upgrades

Matte-black grille

Black mirror covers

XRT-exclusive side steps

Black roof side rails and cross rails

Dark silver front and rear skid plates

XRT-exclusive black door side moldings

XRT-exclusive 18-inch dark alloy wheels

Front and rear black lower bumper fascia molding

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Pricing

The XRT is available on internal combustion models with or without all-wheel drive. Front-wheel drive models start at $32,300 while all-wheel drive models begin at $34,000. Hyundai did not specify what the destination and handling charges would be for the XRT.

If you are shopping for a new Santa Fe, this free and easy search tool* will help you get the best price. Via that search tool, you can see which Hyundai dealers in your area have Santa Fe vehicles in stock, including the XRT trim level.

Warranty & Maintenance

Hyundai also offers a complimentary maintenance program for the 2022 Santa Fe for three years or 36,000 miles. The program includes routine oil changes and tire rotations. To learn more about Hyundai’s factory warranty, see this helpful guide.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you use this search tool.