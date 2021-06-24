2022 Kia Soul Quick Facts: Trim Levels, Pricing, Fuel Economy & More

Not that long ago, we had a chance to drive the 2020 Kia Soul. Overall, we enjoyed our time with the pint-size SUV, finding it easy to maneuver and reasonably practical despite the sporty, boxy profile. The current 2021 model is essentially unchanged from the 2020 Soul we drove – and it’s the same story here with the 2022 Kia Soul. Although there are some changes, the 2022 Soul is more or less the same as prior model years.

However, if you would rather have a brand new model instead of getting something used, this quick guide to the 2022 Kia Soul will help. If you want more in-depth info on the 2022 Soul after reading this overview, go ahead and download this PDF file. That document provides an itemized list by trim level of what Kia offers for standard and available features. It starts with the engine on the first page, then moves to the exterior, interior, and safety features on the following pages.

2022 Kia Soul: What’s New

Trim levels for the 2022 Soul include the LX, S, X-Line, GT-Line, EX, and Turbo. Updates to the S, X-Line, and GT-Line include a standard 10.25-inch display screen with navigation, automatic climate control, push-button start with engine immobilizer, wireless smartphone charger, and a dual USB charger. The manual transmission is no longer available for the 2022 Soul (a manual used to be available on the entry-level LX).

Steel Gray replaces Sparkling Silver on LX, S, and EX variants.

The new LX Technology Package includes 16-inch alloy wheels and bundles several advanced driver-assistance systems, including Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Additionally, for the LX, the standard screen on the head unit is now eight inches (up one inch from last year’s model).

2022 Kia Soul. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Is The 2022 Kia Soul All-Wheel Drive?

The 2022 Soul is front-wheel drive only. While all-wheel drive would help with traction during bad weather, not having it means you will see better fuel economy in the long run.

Engine & Powertrain

The standard engine for every trim level (minus the Turbo) is a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque. Attached to the engine is Kia’s i-VT transmission or Intelligent Variable Transmission.

As the name implies, the Turbo trim level is standard with a 1.6-liter turbo (twin-scroll) engine. The turbo inline four-cylinder, complete with gasoline direct injection, creates 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. Attached to the engine is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Turbo Soul will likely feel a little more spunky and energetic on the road, although there is a cost increase for the model (covered below).

2022 Kia Soul Fuel Economy

2.0-liter non-turbo w/ 16- and 18-inch wheels: 28 in the city, 33 on the highway, and 30 combined.

28 in the city, 33 on the highway, and 30 combined. 2.0-liter non-turbo w/ 17-inch wheels: 29 in the city, 35 on the highway, and 31 combined.

29 in the city, 35 on the highway, and 31 combined. 1.6-liter turbo: 27 in the city, 32 on the highway, and 29 combined.

2022 Kia Soul under the hood. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Interior Features

Standard interior features include a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, outside temperature display, USB input, overhead sunglasses holder, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, rear cargo net hooks, and front and rear door water bottle holders. At the top of the range, the Turbo models include a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Wireless charging is standard on every model, except the entry-level LX.

Warranty & Maintenance

Kia’s bumper-to-bumper warranty is five years/60,000 miles with a 10-year/100,000-mile coverage period on the powertrain. Our full review of Kia’s warranty will give you a better understanding of what is and isn’t covered. According to RepairPal, the annual maintenance cost of a typical Kia is $474.

2022 Kia Soul: Pricing By Trim Level

The figures below include the $1,175 for destination and handling.

LX: $20,365

$20,365 S: $22,665

$22,665 X-Line: $23,765

$23,765 GT-Line: also $23,765

also $23,765 EX: $24,665

$24,665 Turbo: $28,965

Although the 2022 Kia Soul is an affordable vehicle, this free and easy search tool* will help you get the best deal. It will show you which Kia dealers in your area have vehicles in stock and what they are listing them for. Similarly, we also trust Rydeshopper when it comes to helping you find the best deal. Rydeshopper is a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing ahead of time, no matter the make or model.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.

