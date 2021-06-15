Win a Sleek BMW M4 Competition Coupe & $20,000 Cash!

Sleek, precise, and luxurious – BMW holds their own when it comes to building vehicles that can conquer both the race track and your daily commute. Whenever the mood strikes, the winner of this Omaze campaign will probably feel like they have the world at their fingertips. By participating in this latest campaign, you have the chance to win a new BMW M4 Competition Coupe. To make it even sweeter, $20,000 cash goes straight into the winner’s glovebox.

What You Can Win: M4 Competition Coupe

This BMW M4 Competition Coupe suites those who relish pushing the limits of their car. On a clear day, it takes less than four seconds for the 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine to hit 60 mph. The M4 Competition Coupe directs all of its power to the rear wheels. The 3.0-liter engine creates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque. Of course, none of these numbers would be possible without the help of BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic automatic.

The BMW M4 Competition lacks little in surface-level touches as well. A Dravit Grey Metallic paint coats the sculpted hood, carbon-fiber roof, and newly designed kidney grille. The outside is contrasted with a simple, black interior. Two bucket seats grace the driver and front passenger spaces with full-carbon fiber backs for support.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a brand new BMW M4 Competition Coupe by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you help deliver joy to children and families affected by cancer. The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children, making dreams happen while they struggle through their battle with cancer. This organization strives to help children realize that there are brighter days to look forward to and revive them in the middle of this life-changing disease.