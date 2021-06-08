2022 Kia K5 Quick Facts: Fuel Economy, Safety Features, Pricing & More

The Kia K5 made a splash last summer during its official debut. Although SUVs and crossovers are everywhere these days, some folks (myself included!) would still rather drive a sedan. And when it comes to sedans, the 2022 Kia K5 is one of the nicest on the market! Although the car was brand new as of 2021, there are a few minor changes for the 2022 model year.

Kia K5: What’s New In 2022?

The exterior styling is mainly unchanged, although the 2022 K5 will feature the new Kia logo on the hood. A surround-view monitor, extra wireless chargers, and navigation are now standard on the GT-Line, EX, and GT trim levels. The new GT-Line AWD Premium package includes a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, LED projection headlights, and additional driver assistance features.

Trim levels include the LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX, and GT.

2022 Kia K5 Safety Features

Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, and a Driver Attention Warning are standard on all K5 models. Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist are standard on every trim level except the entry-level LX.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of every K5 – except one trim level – is a 1.6-liter turbo GDI four-cylinder. The engine, connected to an eight-speed automatic, creates 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. Kia’s Continuously Variable Valve Duration technology helps increase performance and efficiency. The 1.6-liter turbo is the standard engine for the LX, LXS, GT-Line, and EX.

The K5 GT receives a spicier 2.5-liter turbo with 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is paired with a new eight-speed “wet” dual-clutch transmission Kia developed in-house. As a result of the more powerful engine and new transmission, the K5 GT hits 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.

2022 Kia K5. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2022 Kia K5: All-Wheel Drive Availability

The new K5 is standard with front-wheel drive. However, all-wheel drive is available, but only for certain trim levels. The trim levels with all-wheel drive are as follows:

LX: No

No LXS: Yes, all-wheel drive is available.

Yes, all-wheel drive is available. GT-Line: Yes, all-wheel drive is available.

Yes, all-wheel drive is available. EX: No

No GT: No (bummer, given the more powerful engine).

2022 Kia K5 Fuel Economy

LX FWD: 29 in the city, 38 on the highway (32 combined).

29 in the city, 38 on the highway (32 combined). LXS FWD: 27 in the city, 37 on the highway (31 combined).

27 in the city, 37 on the highway (31 combined). LXS AWD: 25 in the city, 33 on the highway (28 combined).

25 in the city, 33 on the highway (28 combined). GT-Line FWD: 27 in the city, 37 on the highway (31 combined).

27 in the city, 37 on the highway (31 combined). GT-Line AWD: 25 in the city, 33 on the highway (28 combined).

25 in the city, 33 on the highway (28 combined). EX FWD: 27 in the city, 37 on the highway (31 combined).

27 in the city, 37 on the highway (31 combined). GT FWD: 24 in the city, 32 on the highway (27 combined).

Warranty & Maintenance

Kia’s bumper-to-bumper warranty is five years/60,000 miles with a 10-year/100,000-mile coverage period on the powertrain. Our full review of Kia’s warranty will give you a better understanding of what is and isn’t covered. According to RepairPal, the annual maintenance cost of a typical Kia is $474.

2022 Kia K5: Pricing By Trim Level

The figures below include the $995 for destination and handling.

LX FWD: $24,685

$24,685 LXS FWD: $25,685

$25,685 LXS AWD: $27,485

$27,485 GT-Line FWD: $27,085

$27,085 GT-Line AWD: $28,685

$28,685 EX FWD: $29,585

$29,585 GT FWD: $32,085

Although the 2022 Kia K5 is an affordable sedan, this free and easy search tool* will help you get the best deal. It will show you which Kia dealers in your area have K5 cars in stock and what they are listing them for. Similarly, we also trust Rydeshopper when it comes to helping you find the best deal. Rydeshopper is a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing in your area, no matter the make or model.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.

