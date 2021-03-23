What’s New With The 2022 GMC Terrain: Here’s a Fast Walk Around

The 2022 GMC Terrain will arrive with a refreshed exterior, an updated safety package, and new connectivity features. According to GMC, the updates for the Terrain were done to help the vehicle stay competitive in the increasingly popular SUV market. If you have your eye on a new Terrain, here is a quick overview of what to expect for the 2022 model year.

Trim Levels

The new Terrain will come in four different trim levels: SLE, SLT, Denali, and AT4. The latter is an off-road-oriented trim level that GMC made more widely available across its lineup in 2020. The Elevation Edition, a popular upgrade for the Sierra in the past, is available for the Terrain SLE and SLT.

Exterior Design

The 2022 Terrain has a revised front fascia and grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillamps, and four new color options. Both 18- and 19-inch wheels are available. The AT4 Terrain will look more rugged with its monochrome design, while the Denali has chrome accents for a luxurious appearance.

2022 GMC Terrain Denali. Photo: GMC.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the 2022 Terrain is a 1.5-liter in-line turbo four-cylinder with 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft. of torque. The engine, complete with direct injection and variable valve timing, is connected to a nine-speed automatic.

Safety Features

The standard GMC Pro Safety package includes six advanced safety features: automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, following distance indicator, and IntelliBeam headlights.

Interior Technology

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the 2022 GMC Terrain lineup. A new Technology Package is available for the SLT and AT4. Likewise, a new heads-up display is available for the SLT and AT4, although it’s standard for the Denali.

2022 GMC Terrain interior layout. Photo: GMC.

GMC Terrain Warranty

Every GMC Terrain includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty that lasts three years or 36,000 miles and a powertrain warranty that lasts five years or 60,000 miles. Depending on how much you drive, extending your factory warranty may be a good idea. This free and comprehensive guide to GMC’s extended warranty options will help you make that decision.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Terrain will be available as early as this summer. According to GMC, the SLE, SLT, and AT4 will arrive over the summer, while the Denali will arrive shortly after in the fall.

Pricing has not yet been announced for the 2022 Terrain. However, when it comes to getting the best deal on vehicles like the GMC Terrain, we trust Rydeshopper, a neutral third-party vehicle search site.* You can use Rydeshopper for free to see which GMC dealers are offering the best discounts and incentives.

Photos & Source: GMC.

