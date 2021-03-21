Enjoy This Photo Gallery of The Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition

Carl Anthony
Car News
1 min read
Home
Car News

The photos above are of the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition. This sleek Launch Edition variant is inspired by the IS F SPORT Performance, which Lexus revealed earlier in 2021. However, the IS Performance Launch Edition is very much a “get it while it’s hot” type of commodity. Only 500 examples are scheduled for production, and all 500 are destined for the North American market. 

Table of Contents show

Big Engine & Sleek Design

The IS 500 Performance Launch Edition is sure to be a blast to drive. Under the hood is a 5.0-liter V8 with 472 horsepower (7,100 rpm) and 395 lb-ft. of torque (4,800 rpm). This IS 500 Launch Edition will look the part too, with the 19-inch matte black BBS wheels and “Incognito” exterior color. 

365 Sports Cars You Must Drive

Interior Treatments

On the inside, drivers and passengers alike will enjoy the two-tone black and gray Ultrasuede seats. Interior treatments are numerous and include a unique silver ash wood, black F SPORT Performance badging, and a serialized Launch Edition badge. When started, a unique Launch Edition animation plays for the driver in the instrument cluster.

Pricing & Availability  

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance and IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition are expected to arrive in dealerships later this fall. Pricing information and details on available options and packages for the cars are still forthcoming.  

Read This Next
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV 14
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV & Bolt EV: Important Differences & Similarities Between These Two New EVs