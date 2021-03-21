Enjoy This Photo Gallery of The Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition

The photos above are of the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition. This sleek Launch Edition variant is inspired by the IS F SPORT Performance, which Lexus revealed earlier in 2021. However, the IS Performance Launch Edition is very much a “get it while it’s hot” type of commodity. Only 500 examples are scheduled for production, and all 500 are destined for the North American market.

Big Engine & Sleek Design

The IS 500 Performance Launch Edition is sure to be a blast to drive. Under the hood is a 5.0-liter V8 with 472 horsepower (7,100 rpm) and 395 lb-ft. of torque (4,800 rpm). This IS 500 Launch Edition will look the part too, with the 19-inch matte black BBS wheels and “Incognito” exterior color.

Interior Treatments

On the inside, drivers and passengers alike will enjoy the two-tone black and gray Ultrasuede seats. Interior treatments are numerous and include a unique silver ash wood, black F SPORT Performance badging, and a serialized Launch Edition badge. When started, a unique Launch Edition animation plays for the driver in the instrument cluster.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance and IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition are expected to arrive in dealerships later this fall. Pricing information and details on available options and packages for the cars are still forthcoming.