5 New “Lifestyle Bundles” Debut for 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Ford Bronco Sport owners can now customize their ride with five different dealer-installed accessory bundles: Bike, Water, Snow, Camping, and Cargo. Each accessory bundle features Yakima equipment designed to carry items like kayaks, bikes, skis.

“Every adventure is unique, just as every Bronco Sport owner is unique, and with these accessory bundles it’s easier than ever to make sure your vehicle fits your lifestyle,” said Jovina Young, Bronco Sport marketing manager. “Before it even leaves the showroom, your Bronco Sport is a true reflection of you.”

Here is a look at what comes with each accessory bundle.

Table of Contents show Bike Water Snow Camping Cargo Availability

Bike

Roof rail crossbars.

Ford all-weather floor mats.

Yakima hitch-mounted bike rack (tilt, two-bike).

Yakima roof rack-mounted basket (medium, with net).

Water

Yakima awning.

Roof rail crossbars.

Ford all-weather floor mats.

Yakima kayak carrier with locks.

Snow

Roof rail crossbars.

Ford all-weather floor mats.

Yakima hitch-mounted ski/snowsport rack.









Five new lifestyle accessory bundles are now available for the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Each comes with custom gear and equipment tailored for the specific use. From left to right: Bike, Water, Snow, Camping, and Cargo.

Camping

Yakima awning.

Roof rail crossbars.

Ford all-weather floor mats.

Yakima Skyrise HD two-person rooftop tent.

Cargo

Roof rail crossbars.

Ford all-weather floor mats.

Yakima 16-cubic-foot roof-mounted cargo box.

Availability

The Bronco Sport accessory bundles are available at the time of purchase through the dealership. Customers can even build and create their own accessory bundles as well.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.