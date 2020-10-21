2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid to Top Panamera Lineup

The 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S and Hybrid models are all about power and performance! Porsche recently pulled the cover off the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which is now the king of Panamera Mountain. Whether you like the styling or not, one thing is for sure: The Panamera is Fast with a capital F!

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the second-fastest car the automaker currently produces. This E-Hybrid variant combines a four-liter twin-turbo V8 (563 horsepower) with a 134-horsepower electric motor. Total system output is 689 horsepower and 642 lb-ft. of torque, according to Porsche.

By contrast, the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S creates 443 horsepower from its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid adds an electric motor to the mix to boost total system output to 455 horsepower.

Like the new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, the Turbo S E-Hybrid employs a 17.9 kWh battery that is 27 percent more energy-dense, according to Porsche.

Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

E-Performance Strategy

Porsche says now is the time for them to expand what they call their “E-Performance” strategy, which means they will offer three Panamera plug-in hybrid models for the first time. Drivers can pick between a standard sedan, the “Executive” or long-wheelbase version, and finally, the Sport Turismo.

With the standard Sport Chrono package, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid sedan and Sport Turismo will hit 60 mph in three seconds flat, while the Executive does the job 3.1 seconds – all 0.2 seconds faster than previous models, according to Porsche. The Turbo S E-Hybrid sedan and Sport Turismo also offer the quickest acceleration from zero to 124 mph of any 2021 Panamera at 10.9 seconds.

2021 Porsche Panamera interior layout. Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

2021 Porsche Panamera: Pricing & Availability

The new Porsche Panamera will be available to order starting early in 2021. The vehicles are expected at U.S. dealers next spring. Porsche says full pricing info will be announced closer to when the order books open. In the meantime, you can read more about the 2021 Porsche Panamera here.

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.