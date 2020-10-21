2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1: A Walk Around This New Electric “Supertruck”

Yes, truck lover, you can have an engine with beast-like power and zero emissions – and killer looks, too. GMC promises that and more in its upcoming 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1. Although other variants are on the way, the Hummer EV Edition 1 will set the tone for what GMC wants to accomplish with this new lineup. Different from the gas-guzzling hulks of the past, The 2022 Hummer EV will be the first fully-electric addition to GMC’s lineup.

“This innovative truck comes to market with speed and purpose, bringing GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, President of General Motors. “With our Ultium Drive architecture as the foundation for an exceptionally broad range of performance, Hummer EV is perfect for the customer who wants capability, efficiency, and performance.”

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Performance

General Motors fitted this Hummer with a three-motor e4WD drive system that produces a GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft. of torque. The automaker reports it can travel from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds! They call this feature “Watts to Freedom,” which allows the EV propulsion system of the Hummer EV Edition 1 to operate at maximum capacity.

GM also reported the 24-module, double-stacked Ultium battery propulsion system would offer excellent range. It has a manufacturer-estimated 100 miles of range after 10 minutes of charging and a 350-plus mile range on a full charge. GM equipped it with “industry-first technology” that mechanically switches the batteries from parallel to series mode during charging, so the 2022 Hummer EV is compatible with the fastest 350 kW DC fast chargers.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 comes with 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. You can opt for a 37-inch tire that GMC says will boost the off-road capability to such a level that the new Hummer can scale 18-inch verticals and drive through water up to two feet deep.

“We had one goal for Hummer EV: Build the most capable factory truck – ever,” said Al Oppenheiser, GMC Hummer EV Chief Engineer. “It’s an absolute off-road beast with a unique e4WD drive system that provides maneuverability, unlike anything GM has ever offered before.”

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Features

And, yes, you can personalize it with an array of features & options, including:

4 Wheel Steer featuring Crab Walk: Allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movements while off-road.

Allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movements while off-road. Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode capability : Enables the suspension height to be raised approximately six inches (149 mm) for off-road challenges and adventures.

: Enables the suspension height to be raised approximately six inches (149 mm) for off-road challenges and adventures. Underbody armor: Sturdy steel plates strategically located around the battery pack and beyond to protect vital areas during extreme off-roading.

Sturdy steel plates strategically located around the battery pack and beyond to protect vital areas during extreme off-roading. UltraVision: Includes new front and rear underbody cameras – you can opt for up to 18 – with live “virtual spotter” views to help you navigate obstacles off the beaten path. There’s also a wash function to clear dirt and debris.

Includes new front and rear underbody cameras – you can opt for up to 18 – with live “virtual spotter” views to help you navigate obstacles off the beaten path. There’s also a wash function to clear dirt and debris. Off-road widgets: Displays vehicle functions including torque output, differential locker engagement, tire pressure, pitch and roll angles (including maximum values), a drift gauge (with maximum values), friction circle, and torque vectoring.

Open-Air Driving

This is enabled by the structural rigidity of the Ultium batteries, according to GMC. With the standard Infinity Roof and removable transparent Sky Panels that stow in the “frunk” (the storage compartment at the front of the vehicle), you can drive your Hummer EV and let the wind go through your hair. There is a large 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center display. Both convey a wealth of vehicle performance and driver awareness information.

The 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 also comes with the latest version of Super Cruise, a power rear drop-glass window and power tonneau cover, and GMC’s now-famous MultiPro Tailgate with six functional positions.

“The GMC Hummer EV reimagines an instantly-recognizable silhouette for a modern, all-electric future,” said Phil Zak, GMC design executive director. “Its design visually communicates extreme capability, which is reinforced with rugged architectural details offered with a premium, well-executed, and appointed interior.”

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. Photo: GMC.

2022 GMC Hummer EV: Pricing & Availability

Initial production is set to begin later this year at GM’s new Factory ZERO in Detroit. Reservations through GMC dealerships are now available for $100. The Hummer EV Edition 1 is at the top of the range, with an MSRP of $112,595. GM did not announce a destination charge.

GMC plans to release two more budget-friendly Hummers. The Hummer EV3X, with an MSRP of $99,995, will debut in fall 2022. It has the same drivetrain as the Edition 1. The Hummer EV2X is scheduled for a spring 2023 release and has an MSRP of $89,995. It has a two-motor drivetrain. Spring of 2024 will welcome the base model EV2, which also has a two-motor drivetrain.

