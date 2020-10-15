2022 VW Taos: New Compact SUV Due Next Summer. Will It Be a Winner?

Volkswagen plans yet another entry into the profitable crossover and SUV segment, this time with the elegant Taos. The 2022 VW Taos is the automaker’s smallest and least expensive SUV – yes, it even beats the Tiguan in those categories – but still boasts the stately exterior and gee-whiz features that have become VW mainstays in recent years.

“Taos is our fifth new addition to the Volkswagen SUV family in just four years, and we’re thrilled to keep finding new ways to meet the needs of American families,” said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “Taos will bookend our compact SUV offering, giving buyers all the style, technology, and drivability that Volkswagen is known for at an even more affordable price.”

Exterior Styling: Stance & Wheel Designs

If you want to catch eyes as you drive down the road, this might be the SUV for you. The Taos is a sophisticated ride built for adults, as evidenced by its boxy, mature stance, bold front end, sculpted hood, LED headlights, and refined curves. You can choose one of eight body colors and four different wheel designs. The 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are standard, but you can opt for one of two 18-inch wheel designs or 19-inch wheels. A panoramic sunroof is optional.

2022 VW Taos. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Interior Features: Technology & Cargo Space

The cockpit includes dash décor that divides the central touchscreen from the lower vents and climate controls. The new Taos includes two-tone seats – standard cloth or optional leatherette or leather­ – automatic headlights, a push-button start, an eight-way power driver’s seat, and rain-sensing wipers. Heated items on the 2022 VW Taos include the front seats, steering wheel, side mirrors, and washer nozzles.

It also has plenty of tech inside, including WiFi capability, an optional MIB3 infotainment system with wireless charging, and an available BeatsAudio system with eight speakers.

According to VW, total passenger space 99.5 cubic feet. Rear passengers receive 37.9 inches of legroom while front passengers have slightly more at 40.1 inches. Cargo space behind the second row is 28.1 cubic feet, which extends to 66.3 cubic feet when the seats are folded.

2022 VW Taos interior layout. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

2022 VW Taos: Engine & Powertrain

VW fitted the Taos with a 1.5-liter EA211 turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque. You can pair it with an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive or a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

2022 VW Taos: Pricing & Availability

VW is planning three trim levels: S, SE, and SEL. Pricing and other details are not yet available. The Taos is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2021.

Nancy Dunham is a life-long journalist whose work appears in many national automotive and general interest magazines and accompanying websites. Her dad was an executive with Western Auto Supply Co. (sold to Sears), so the smell of tires still brings back a flood of childhood memories. Favorite professional assignment: driving on the Texas Motor Speedway. She lives in Austin, Texas with her cat Prudence.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.