2021 Nissan Altima: A Quick Walk Around Nissan’s Newest Sedan

The 2021 Nissan Altima will be offered for the same price as last year but Nissan dumped some trim combinations and reordered the lineup. The more significant news is that the SR Plus loses its standard moonroof, heated front seats, and Intelligent Lane Intervention. However, you can still opt for them with the Premium Package.

2021 Nissan Altima: Engine & Powertrain

The other big news is how the VC-Turbo is only available on Altima SR. Nissan reports the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo inline four-cylinder, rated at 236 horsepower and 267 lb-ft. of torque, delivers near V6-level performance. It’s available for an additional $1,350. The downside: You can only pair it with front-wheel drive.

The standard Altima engine is a 2.5-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder with direct-injection. This naturally-aspirated engine is rated at 188 horsepower and 180 lb-ft. of torque. Both engines are mated to Nissan’s Xtronic transmission. All-wheel drive is available for the 2021 Nissan Altima, although it’s standard on Premium trim levels.

2021 Nissan Altima. Photo: Nissan North America.

2021 Nissan Altima: Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Nissan Altima lineup consists of S, SV, SR, SL, and Platinum trim levels. The entry-level S has an optional driver-assist package. Available Safety Shield 360 features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist.

The chart below shows the starting MSRP of the 2021 Nissan Altima by trim level. To each of the figures below, add an additional $925 for destination and handling.

2021 Nissan Altima Trim Level Engine & Drivetrain MSRP Altima S 2.5-liter / FWD $24,300 USD Altima SV 2.5-liter / FWD $25,400 USD Altima SR 2.5-liter / FWD $26,200 USD Altima SL 2.5-liter / FWD $29,990 USD Altima SV 2.5-liter / AWD $26,800 USD Altima SR 2.5-liter / AWD $27,600 USD Altima SL 2.5-liter / AWD $31,390 USD Altima Platinum 2.5-liter / AWD $34,100 USD Altima SR 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD $30,650 USD

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.