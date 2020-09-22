2021 Lexus LX 570: What’s New With This Large & Luxurious SUV?

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 receives a few updates and tweaks for the new model year. In May, we had a chance to drive the 2020 LX 570 and thought the interior was spacious and comfortable. For 2021, there is still plenty of room inside, but tech features like Amazon Alexa are now standard. LX 570 owners can now access individual skills like searching for directions, starting the vehicle, and reading an audiobook.

A new Glazed Caramel color is available for the interior, which sounds like a donut. We followed up on it. Not as delicious as it sounds. Other updates are more for your viewing pleasure like the Nori Green Pearl paint and the optional 21-inch, forged-alloy 10-spoke wheels. Lexus is also expanding the LX Sport Package for 2021.

What Comes With The LX Sport Package?

The thing to remember with the Sport Package is that it is only available for the three-row version of the LX 570. If drivers decide the three-row version suits their needs, the Sport Package provides a sleeker look for all those body panels. The exterior includes the 21-inch wheels we mentioned earlier, along with a sport-style grille, lower rear valance panel, and chrome-accented side mirrors.

Moving inside, the headliner is straight-up black with the LX Sport Package. Semi-aniline leather trim is available in either black, Cabernet, or Glazed Caramel.

2021 Lexus LX 570. Photo: Lexus.

2021 Lexus LX 570: Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the LX 570 is a beast of an engine, a 5.7-liter V8 that produces 383 horsepower and 403 lb-ft. of torque. Lexus goes out of their way to say the LX handles both rocky roads and bustling city streets. To follow up on that promise, the LX’s full-time four-wheel drive system includes a Torsen limited-slip center differential. The differential distributes the right amount of torque to each tire to ensure the wheels don’t spin out while driving in mud or snow.

Paired with the multi-terrain system and eight-speed automatic, drivers should feel an extra layer of reassurance, even when taking advantage of the 7,000 lbs. max tow rating. While hauling a boat or an ATV for a weekend away, the reassurance of good traction and power distribution makes the drive a more relaxed one. After all, the goal is to get away from stress, not hook it up to the back of your SUV. Or at least that is what Lexus is going for.

Other features to help you venture off the beaten path are the crawl control system with turn assist, Hill-Start Assist Control, and variable gear ratio steering (which will be nice on the highway too).

2021 Lexus LX 570 interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Interior Treatments: Memory Settings

We will let you judge whether Lexus hit their goal of “beauty and strength” with the LX 570’s interior. At any rate, the 2021 Lexus LX 570 comes standard with a traditional leather interior with the option to upgrade to semi-aniline perforated leather trim. The wood treatments can be chosen among a variety of shades: Open-Pore Walnut, Linear Dark Mocha Wood, Linear Espresso Wood, and Dark Brown Walnut.

87 %

Lexus includes a 14-way power-adjustable seat for the driver and a 12-way adjustable passenger seat. Since my family has five drivers, I can properly appreciate the Lexus Memory System for the driver’s seat, outside mirrors, and steering wheel. Nothing is more of a luxury than not having to adjust the driver’s seat again after my older and much taller brother drives. Additionally, the climate control concierge adjusts to four separate zones – also nice when riding with the family.

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 comes standard with a traditional leather interior with the option to upgrade to semi-aniline perforated leather trim. Photo: Lexus.

Interior Treatments: Tech & Connectivity

The navigation display measures 12.3 inches and, while still a touchscreen, is also controllable by the Remote Touch Interface. A driver can split the dashboard screen into three sections to show various functions like navigation, audio, and climate control information. Drivers can also take advantage of the available 450-watt, 19-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system. Two 11.6-inch screens, second-row HDMI input, and wireless headphones are available with the Rear Seat Entertainment System.

2021 Lexus LX 570: Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 is available now. The LX 570 two-row starts at $86,580 while the three-row begins at $91,580. The LX 570 Inspiration Series, which features a blacked-out exterior theme, is also available for a starting MSRP of $99,310.

Emily Pruitt is fascinated by the current changes in the automotive industry, from electric cars and infrastructure to fully autonomous vehicles. Outside of the automotive world, she can be found writing poetry or unraveling the latest mystery novel.

Photos & Source: Lexus