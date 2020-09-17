Trifecta of Audi RS Models – 2021 RS 6 Avant, RS 7 & RS Q8 – Hit The Market

The new RS 6 Avant, RS 7, and RS Q8 are now on sale in the United States. The models are the latest to join the Audi RS lineup, which includes the RS 3 Sedan, the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback, TT RS Coupe, and the R8 Coupe and Spyder. Here is a quick look at the three new RS models.

2021 RS 6 Avant

We have been excited to see the RS 6 Avant since Audi announced it last summer. More recently, Audi rolled out a special tribute edition to pay homage to the 1994 RS2 Avant. Drivers who opt for this wagon will be able to haul the mail and then some. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 cranks out 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Push the pedal down, and you are doing 60 in 3.5 seconds!

Starting MSRP: $109,000

2021 RS 7

The widebody design, the sportback styling, and those flared wheel arches make us swoon. The new RS 7 is a gorgeous machine, but with Audi’s Dynamic Ride Control, it should handle just as good as it looks. Under that widebody bonnet is a 4.0-liter TFSI bi-turbo V8 that generates 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque.

Starting MSRP: $114,000

Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

2021 RS Q8

There is a first time for everything, and as such, the RS Q8 is the first Audi RS SUV. Similar to its brothers and sisters, the RS Q8 employs a bi-turbo V8 engine with 591 horsepower. Not your average grocery-getter, the RS Q8 set a record time on the Nürburgring of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds.

Starting MSRP: $114,500

How Long Is The Audi Warranty?

A standard Audi warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. Audi also provides four years of 24/7 roadside assistance. For more information about the best ways to extend your coverage, please see our helpful guide on Audi’s factory warranty.

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc.