Grundy Classic Car Insurance: Reviews, Coverage, and Our Take (2020)

Choosing a provider for your classic vehicle? We understand this is an important decision, which is why we’re taking a look at Grundy classic car insurance reviews. You want to be sure your unique vehicle will be protected and covered for its full value. In this guide, we will review Grundy classic car insurance coverage, cost, and more.

Grundy Classic Car Insurance Review

Grundy Insurance has been in service since 1947 and is a member of Philadelphia Insurance Companies. Its coverage is specifically designed for collector vehicles. Continue reading for a comprehensive review of coverage and a closer look at Grundy classic car insurance reviews from customers.

Grundy Classic Car Insurance Coverage

Grundy covers vehicles 25 years and older, as well as muscle cars and exotics of all cars. Your car does not have to be a classic vehicle to receive coverage. Grundy even has coverage options for boats, including yachts and sailboats. Grundy classic car insurance is available in all states except for Louisiana.

Under a Grundy classic car insurance plan, one liability payment can cover all of your vehicles. Here is an overview of standard coverage if you are insured under Grundy:

Liability limits up to $1,000,000: Liability limits are the maximum amount of money your insurer will pay for an accident that you are responsible for. With liability insurance, you are covered in the event that you cause injury or property damage to another driver.

Liability limits are the maximum amount of money your insurer will pay for an accident that you are responsible for. With liability insurance, you are covered in the event that you cause injury or property damage to another driver. Comprehensive and collision insurance: Comprehensive car insurance provides coverage for non-collision damage to your car. Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle after an accident

Comprehensive car insurance provides coverage for non-collision damage to your car. Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle after an accident Personal injury protection (PIP): Many states require drivers to carry PIP that covers any damages or injuries sustained by you in the event of a collision.

Many states require drivers to carry PIP that covers any damages or injuries sustained by you in the event of a collision. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): UM/UIM will repair your car after a collision with a motorist who doesn’t have insurance or who doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the cost of the damages.

Below are some of the other types of coverage you can get with a classic car insurance policy:

Grundy Classic Car Insurance Coverage Details Full agreed value guaranteed Agreed value insurance involves you and your insurance company assessing your car to determine it’s worth. In the event of a total loss, that price will be reimbursed to you in full. Spare parts inventory coverage up to $500 This insurance covers spare parts, repair parts, service parts, or replacement parts up to $500. These parts are kept in an inventory to be used in the event of a repair. Trip interruption up to $600 If you need to cancel a trip for a covered reason like a car breakdown, trip interruption insurance will reimburse you up to $600. Towing and labor up to $250 Grundy classic car insurance will cover the cost of towing and labor up to $250 in the event of a breakdown or malfunction. Inflation guard Inflation guard increases the value of your policy along with the increase in the value of your car. Automatic coverage on newly acquired vehicles When you get a new car, Grundy will automatically cover it. There’s no need to go through the application process again. Uninterrupted coverage during repairs Grundy will protect your car while your car is in the shop.

Motor Vehicle Program

Grundy’s Motor Vehicle Program (MVP) allows you to group all of your vehicles into one policy. This can include your collector cars as well as daily vehicles, trucks, trailers, and more. Combining all of your vehicles into one plan ensures there are no gaps in coverage, and it’s one of the reasons many drivers choose Grundy according to Grundy classic car insurance reviews.

Here are the coverage highlights for Grundy’s MVP:

Grundy MVP Coverage Details Agreed value protection for all vehicles Grundy will work with you to determine the value of your vehicle(s). If a total loss occurs, you will receive the full amount that was agreed upon. 150% replacement If a vehicle loss occurs and the current market value exceeds your coverage limit, you can be reimbursed for up to 150% of the insured amount. Breakdown assistance Grundy will cover the cost to have your vehicle towed to the repair shop of your choice. It will also cover the costs associated with emergency roadside assistance, with no deductible. Transportation expense Grundy will reimburse you for a rental car. Emergency living expenses If your car breaks down far from home, you can be reimbursed for lodging and related expenses. Original equipment manufacturer parts If available, only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts will be used, excluding window glass. New vehicle replacement If your new vehicle gets totaled within three years of purchase, you can receive the agreed value or replace it with a new vehicle. Full glass coverage Grundy provides glass coverage with no deductible in most states. Waiver of deductible If your car is damaged and cannot be repaired, your deductible will be waived. Personal property If your personal property gets damaged or stolen from your vehicle, you can replace it with a similar item and pay no deductible. Pet coverage If your pet is injured in an accident, you will be reimbursed for related expenses. Cash settlement (optional) You can choose to receive a cash settlement if the damage is more than half of the agreed value.

Cost of Grundy Classic Car Insurance

The cost of Grundy classic car insurance depends on many factors, including:

To make sure you get a personalized quote for classic car insurance, it is best to get in touch with Grundy.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

To get a quote for Grundy classic car insurance, you can simply go to the website and fill out a form. You can also call them at 888-647-8639.

For collector car claims, you must contact Philadelphia Insurance Companies. You can contact the group at 800-765-9749 or [email protected].

Grundy Classic Car Insurance Reviews From Customers

Grundy Insurance has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and Philadelphia Insurance Companies has an AM Best rating of A++. Grundy also has 4.7 stars on Trustpilot, with more than 900 Grundy classic car insurance reviews.

Here are a few Trustpilot reviews from customers:

“The process was straightforward and handled electronically when I decided to start my coverage. The whole process was easy, friendly, and very professional.” – Steven H., Trustpilot

“Horrible experience. Hard to navigate and fill out paperwork. Finally wrapped it up, esigned, sent them a check, and then they [sent] me a rejection letter. I email asking why, they provide lame details after much delay.” – Peter W., Trustpilot

Many of the company’s negative reviews are specific to the driver’s unique situation. We recommend doing all of your research before making a decision.

Final Thoughts on Grundy

After doing our research, we’ve concluded that Grundy Insurance is a strong choice for coverage for classic vehicles. It has great financial standing and high ratings across the board. Grundy classic car insurance reviews are largely positive. Despite those highlights, Grundy’s online experience is lacking due to its outdated and hard-to-navigate website.

Overall, our team rates Grundy classic car insurance at 91 percent.

Our Recommendations for Classic Car Insurance

Due to their strong industry standing, affordability, and online experience, we recommend you also look into GEICO and State Farm for classic car insurance coverage.

Geico Classic Car Insurance

Our team ranks GEICO as Best Overall with a 96-percent rating. It has an A++ financial strength rating on AM Best and an A+ from the BBB. GEICO is partnered with American Modern Insurance Group to provide customers with great classic car insurance.

At GEICO, your vehicle is considered classic if it is:

At least 25 years old

Under 25 years old and considered to be appreciating in value or of rare and unique design

A vehicle that has been modified from its original form

A replica or kit vehicle

GEICO classic car insurance highlights include agreed-value protection, low deductibles, and no vehicle appraisal necessary.

To learn more about the provider, read our complete GEICO review.

State Farm Classic Car Insurance

Our team ranks State Farm as Best for Student Drivers with a 95-percent rating. It has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A rating from the BBB. State Farm has a strong understanding of classic vehicles and has been insuring such vehicles for many years.

At State Farm, your vehicle can be considered for coverage if it fits into one of these categories:

Classic car: 10 to 24 years old and of historic interest

10 to 24 years old and of historic interest Antique car: 25 years or older and of historic interest

Some coverage highlights from State Farm include agreed-value protection, up to $500 coverage for your classic vehicle’s spare parts, and 24-hour customer service.

Read our State Farm insurance review to find out more about the provider.