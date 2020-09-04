Ram Limited Night Edition: These Work Trucks Get Some Extra Flair

Now, this is a work truck with a little extra flair! Ram is introducing a new Limited Night Edition trim for each truck in their lineup. The new Limited Night Editions differ from other Ram trucks in how the exterior goes for the monochromatic or “blacked-out” look. These days, this type of exterior design often originates out of popular demand. In other words, consumers love the look, and it’s no exception over at Ram.

“Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. “They tell us that their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality, and they want to stand out from the crowd. The stylish Limited Night edition offers another way for customers to do just that with the most capable light- and heavy-duty trucks with features and durability that continue to win over more and more buyers.”

Ram Limited Night Edition Treatments

Drivers of these Ram rigs will stand out from the crowd for sure. Ram Limited Night Editions include a black R-A-M grille and grille surround, black badging, black aluminum wheels (20- or 22-inch on 1500 models), and black exhaust tips. The headlamps and taillights feature dark bezels, while the power mirrors are finished with black caps. 1500 models even receive a performance-inspired hood.

Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition trucks have two different wheel sizes, depending on the model. Single-rear-wheel trucks ride on 20-inch black wheels, while dual-rear-wheel models come with 17-inch black wheels with machined pockets.

Ram Limited Night Edition 3500. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Ram Limited Night Edition: Pricing & Availability

The Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition trucks are available in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. Limited Night Edition trucks are available as Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs (on HD models) with all Ram powertrain options.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition has a starting MSRP of $60,045 (plus $1,695 destination). By contrast, the Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition starts at $62,930. The trucks should reach dealerships late in the third quarter of 2020.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.