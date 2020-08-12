The New Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept is One Sweet Machine!

There are a lot of reasons to love Jeep, but for me, its the continual string of really cool concepts. This time around, we meet the Jeep Gladiator Farout concept. The name is perfect as it looks like it could take you “far out” into the wildest of countries. The beefy Gladiator has a number of off-road goodies and a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine under the hood.

Ready For The Scenic View

The Jeep Gladiator Farout concept was expected to steal the show during the Moab Easter Jeep Safari in April, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening. “Although we didn’t get to celebrate in Moab this year with our latest round of concept vehicles, we’re pleased to introduce the Jeep Farout concept as a vehicle that blends Gladiator EcoDiesel’s fuel efficiency with features fans of overlanding will love,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America.

The Farout is an expansion of last year’s Gladiator Wayout concept. Although the Wayout used the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 whereas the Farout opts for the EcoDiesel, both concepts are designed for overlanding. Overland Journal describes it as being more about exploration, rather than conquering obstacles. “As overlanding continues to grow in popularity, this year’s Farout concept is another opportunity to gather feedback from our passionate customer base,” Morrison added.

Jeep Gladiator Farout concept. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept Packs The Goods

The Jeep Gladiator Farout concept is ready for a night under the stars with a deployable roof-top tent. Jeep calls the 16-foot-long by 7.5-foot-tall tent a “recreational residence,” which made me chuckle. It sleeps up to four people.

Get this: The Jeep Gladiator Farout concept houses a fully functional refrigerator and stove. This means you can cook salmon and leave the sardine cans at home. To help you catch dinner, you have handy storage racks for your fishing equipment and other outdoor gear. The extra table space is nice for when you want to break out the board games. If you always pack too much, you have a roof rack system up above to hold the overflow.

They Call Me Earl

The exterior color is called “Earl,” which also made me chuckle. Earl’s character traits include hood accents, neon trim, rear tow hooks, and unique badging. Interior features include a supple woodgrain with soft ambient lighting, which should make you feel nice and calm even if you have to plaster the Earl exterior with mud.

The Jeep Gladiator Farout concept comes with a two-inch lift kit from Jeep Performance Parts. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Farout Equipment List

The path ahead is not a concern with 37-inch mud-terrain tires, FOX performance shocks, and a two-inch lift kit courtesy of Jeep Performance Parts. The modified Gladiator Rubicon steel bumper is equipped with a 12,000-lb. Warn winch for good measure. Oh, and the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 creates 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. of torque!

Jeep officially calls it the Gladiator Overlander “Farout” Concept. No matter what they call it, it’s awesome. I would love to drive it!

