Save $30 On These New Dash Cameras From Cobra Electronics Until August 16th, 2020!

Your Automotive Bargain Bin deals this week come from Cobra Electronics. Until August 16th, 2020, Cobra Electronics has up to $30 off when you order one of these three dash cameras and GPS Mount bundles. Make sure you use the coupon code GPS30.

Here is what Cobra Electronics has on special this week!

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Deal #1: Cobra DASH 2316D

About The Cobra DASH 2316D

This unit records both the front and rear of your vehicle for maximum coverage. Cobra’s iRadar technology can detect red light cameras, speed traps, and hiding patrol cars. “This is a nice little camera. I’ve only had it a short time, but the front and rear video quality is very good,” writes one reviewer on Cobra’s website.

Where To Purchase

Order directly from Cobra for $219.90 with the $30 discount. You also get the GPS Mount for that price.

Deal #2: Cobra DASH 2216D

About The Cobra DASH 2216D

The Cobra DASH 2216D is the perfect upgrade if you have an older Cobra unit. The 2216D has crystal clear video and can withstand both hot and cold temperatures while mounted to your windshield. Suppose you drift out of your late unintentionally or are approaching another car too quickly. In that case, the 2216D will give you a warning.

Where To Purchase

Snap up the Cobra DASH 2216D with the GPS Mount for $219.90 on Cobra’s website with the $30 coupon.

Deal #3: Cobra DASH 2208

About The Cobra DASH 2208

Another excellent option for a quick and affordable upgrade if you are running an older Cobra unit and want something new. The Cobra DASH 2208 comes with G-Sensor impact protection and continuous loop recording to protect you from things like insurance fraud.

Where To Purchase

This one is priced right! Order now via Cobra’s website and receive both the camera and GPS Mount for $119.90. Don’t forget to use the promo code GPS30 when you add it to your cart so you can claim your $30 discount.