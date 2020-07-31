This Gallery of Mustang Mach-E 1400 Photos Will Make Your Day

Ford recently announced a new breed of one of America’s favorite sports cars, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype. Built on the Mustang Mach-E GT platform, in collaboration with RTR, the prototype unleashes 1,400 horsepower, proving you don’t have to sacrifice muscle car power in an electric vehicle.

Thoroughbred Performance

With seven motors, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 has five more than the Mustang Mach-E GT. The configuration consists of three motors attached to the front differential and four to the rear in a pancake style, with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differentials. This configuration provides for a significant range of adjustability, allowing for everything from drifting to high-speed track racing.

“The challenge was controlling the extreme levels of power provided by the seven motors,” said Mark Rushbrook, Motorsports Director, Ford Performance. “Mustang Mach-E 1400 is a showcase of the art of the possible with an electric vehicle.”

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

This Isn’t Your Father’s Electric Vehicle

Over 10,000 hours of collaboration between Ford Performance and RTR is changing the perception of what an electric vehicle can do. Laying waste to the idea an electric vehicle is only so capable, the Mach-E 1400 is changing the minds of muscle car enthusiasts.

“Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles founder, motorsports champion, and professional fun-haver. “This experience is like nothing you’ve ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster.”

No Problem Running With The Big Dogs

The Ford Design team and RTR incorporated many of the same components that Ford uses in their race car production programs. The aerodynamics are optimized for shape and location, with a focus on the cooling ducts, front splitter, drive planes, and rear wing.

“Now is the perfect time to leverage electric technology, learn from it, and apply it to our lineup,” said Ron Heiser, Chief Program Engineer, Mustang Mach-E. “Mustang Mach-E is going to be fun to drive, just like every other Mustang before it, but Mustang Mach-E 1400 is completely insane, thanks to the efforts of Ford Performance and RTR.”

Photo: Ford Motor Company.

New Vision For High-Performance Vehicles

In the end, the prototype will serve as a testing platform for new materials to improve overall vehicle performance. An example is the organic composite fiber hood, which is a lightweight alternative to the carbon fiber found in the rest of the vehicle.

The 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery (installed) is made up of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells. The battery system is designed to be cooled during charging using a di-electric coolant, decreasing the time needed between runs.

Related: The all-electric Cobra Jet has a low eight-second quarter-mile time.

Mustang Mach-E 1400 In Person

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 is scheduled to make its grand appearance at an upcoming NASCAR race. The all-electric Mustang Mach-E will be available in the U.S. at the end of 2020 as part of Ford’s investment of over $11 billion in electric vehicles globally.

Born and raised in the Motor City by an autoworker’s family, Michael Turashoff has a love of cars woven into his DNA. Michael is a professional content creator, marketing expert, and successful entrepreneur with over a decade of experience.

Mustang Mach-E 1400 Gallery

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.