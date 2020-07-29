2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 Cabriolet: This Jack of All Trades is Ready for Summer Cruising

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 Cabriolet is here, and I’m not really sure what this car doesn’t do. It seats four, and it’s a drop-top. It has lots of power, lots of safety, lots of tech, and can make hundreds of Julienne fries in just seconds. It removes stains, raises your testosterone, re-grows your hair, and helps you lose weight! Nah, most of those it doesn’t do, but the rest? You bet.

Jack of All Trades

Leave it to Mercedes-Benz to make a car that is almost all things to all people and get it (almost) right. The problem with trying to make one vehicle do everything is that, in a lot of cases, it ends up doing nothing really well.

This is not the case for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 Cabriolet. No, it’s not perfect. It’s not stupid fast, like a Lambo Huracán Spyder. But it’s quick enough. No, it’s not as practical as a Ford F-150 or other midsize SUV or sedan. But it does seat four and has a decent-sized trunk. Really, it’s a hard car to overlook.

The 2021 drop-top has been slightly redesigned, with a nip here and a tuck there, but like all other Mercedez-Benz cars, it’s the engineering and tech that counts.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 Cabriolet. Photo: MBUSA.

Safety & Security

Let’s look at the driver assistance stuff first. Mercedes-Benz has always been at the forefront of this, so it’s no surprise to find the 2021 E Class convert slathered with helpful safety tech. It goes from subtle things, like redesigning the steering wheel to tell when your hands are off (for better use of the semi-automated driving features) to the more pragmatic things like the standard Active Brake Assist. That system can automatically hit the brakes to prevent a collision or lessen its severity.

Interior Treatments

Of course, the Mercedes-Benz E 450 Cabriolet is comfortable and luxurious, but in a German way, not in a Rolls/Bentley British sort of way. For example, the control surfaces sport a high-gloss black finish, while the trim elements and surrounds have a silver shadow finish.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the instrument cluster and media display have more intuitive touch controls. The new E-Class is equipped with the latest versions of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience multimedia system. The standard configuration includes two big, honking 12.3-inch screens that sit side-by-side for a widescreen look.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 Cabriolet interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Mercedes-Benz E 450 Cabriolet Powertrain

The powertrain is everything you’d expect from a Mercedes-Benz: power, refinement, efficiency, reliability, etc. The in-line six-cylinder engine uses 48-volt technology, an electrical boost that grants an extra 21 horsepower, and up to 184 lb-ft of torque. You’ve got to love it when hybrid tech becomes gearhead go-fast!

All said and done; the E-Class Cabriolet produces 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. The top speed is electronically limited at 130 mph. 4MATIC all-wheel drive is available too.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 Cabriolet under the hood. Photo: MBUSA.

Availability

Naturally, Mercedes-Benz does make an E-Class Coupe with the same interior features and powertrain. Both will be available in late 2020. However, our preference is to drop the top and cruise around town, especially since the Mercedes-Benz E 450 Cabriolet has a unique neck-level heating system for colder days. How cool is that!?

