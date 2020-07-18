2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Sets Record On The Suzuka Circuit

The 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition recently set a new speed record of 2 minutes and 23.993 seconds at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. The Suzuka Circuit is known as a favorite of both fans and drivers worldwide for its 3.6-mile, figure-8 configuration.

The Type R Limited Edition, driven by Takuya Izawa, set its record-breaking lap during its final performance evaluations in February. The vehicle was a development car with no modifications or performance enhancements and built to final European production specifications.

“The Type R Limited Edition reflects Honda’s dedication to refining the essence and driving pleasure of Type R as a sports car and exceeding the expectations of our customers,” said Civic Type R Project Leader Hideki Kakinuma. “The engineering team and I embraced a racing spirit that has been passed down for generations, and it’s this strong passion that’s driving the evolution of the Civic Type R towards becoming the ideal sports car.”

2021 Honda Civic Type R: Built For Speed

Although it is built for the track, the 2021 Type R Limited Edition is the ultimate street-legal Honda car for the U.S. market. Under the hood is the track-proven 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo. The engine, mated to a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, delivers 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque to the front wheels.

A dual-axis strut suspension helps reduce torque steer and maximum handling, according to Honda. All Type R Limited Editions for the U.S. market include new steering calibrations, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and BBS aluminum wheels for an 18 lbs. unsprung weight reduction.

“Now the ‘advanced’ Type R that I envisioned at the beginning of this development is a reality,” Kakinuma added. “And I am overwhelmed by the result and how our efforts have been rewarded.”

2021 Honda Civic Type R: Exterior Design

The Type R Limited Edition comes with a Phoenix Yellow Pearl paint job combined with gloss black accents on the roof, mirrors, and a dark chrome Civic badge. In addition to its unique touches, the Type R Limited Edition includes a larger grille and new radiator design to enhance engine cooling.

Related: An inside look at the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition.

2021 Honda Civic Type R: Interior Treatments

The U.S. manufactured Type R Limited Edition will feature air conditioning, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features, and the Display Audio system over its European counterparts. For collectors, all Type R Limited Edition cars will contain an interior plate with an individual serial number and the original country of sale.

Pricing & Availability

The sticker price for the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition has not yet been released. Honda fans may want to get in line now as only 600 units are expected for the U.S. later this year.

Born and raised in the Motor City by an autoworker’s family, Michael Turashoff has a love of cars woven into his DNA. Michael is a professional content creator, marketing expert, and successful entrepreneur with over a decade of experience.

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Gallery

Photos & Source: Honda North America.