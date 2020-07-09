Lamborghini Sián Roadster: Only 19 Will Be Made (But It’s a Perfect 10)

The Lamborghini Sián Roadster is one of those poster-worthy cars. When I was a kid, I had a big poster of a Lamborghini Countach on my wall. We used to talk about that car all the time at school and during recess. Today, I could see youngsters doing the same with the Sián Roadster, given how futuristic it looks. In the late 80s, the Countach looked like a space-age car to my friends and me.

“The Sián Roadster encapsulates the spirit of Lamborghini,” says Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is the expression of breathtaking design and extraordinary performance, but most importantly embodies important future technologies.”

Ultimate Lifestyle Lamborghini

The new Sián Roadster is, in the words of the Sant’Agata Bolognese automaker, a limited edition, open-top hybrid super sports car. The centerpieces include the roofless design, driver-focused cockpit, and Lamborghini’s renowned V12 engine with hybrid technology.

“The Sián’s innovative hybrid powertrain heralds the direction for Lamborghini super sports cars,” Domenicali continued. “And the open-top Sián Roadster affirms a desire for the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini as we move towards a tomorrow demanding new solutions.”

Lamborghini Sián Roadster. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Styling & Design: Slices of History

The Sián Roadster does share some DNA with the Countach, which will likely bring back fond memories for older fans. As for the Sián Roadster specifically, older fans (like me!) can still enjoy it, although Lamborghini has a specific audience for it. “This will be a car for our very young customers who are very loyal to our brand, and are absolutely in love with the cars they are buying,” Domenicali said.

Call me young at heart then!

The slice of history comes when looking at the roadster from above. An aerial view of the Sián Roadster reveals the now-iconic periscopio line inspired by the first Countach. The periscopio line runs diagonally from the cockpit to the rear and forms the “air streamers” behind the occupants.

In the front, the Sián Roadster is complete with a carbon-fiber splitter and distinctive Y-shape headlights. At the tail of the car, the Sián Roadster uses a rear wing that extends to increase downforce and overall performance.

“We take into account the handling of the car,” explained Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer, Automobili Lamborghini. “The amazing wing at the rear of the car is moving between two inlets in order to guarantee a perfect integration in terms of design and functionality.”

An aerial view of the Sián Roadster shows the periscopio line inspired by the first Countach. The line runs diagonally from the cockpit to the rear air streamers behind driver and passenger. Regarding the two photos below: the one on the left shows the rear wing stowed away while the right picture shows it deployed.

How The Aerodynamic Design Works

The Lamborghini Sián Roadster directs air through the front splitters and bonnet, through the side air intakes and outlets, and then over the rear spoiler. Lamborghini says the movement of air, from front to back, is not interrupted by the roadster’s roofless design.

To increase aerodynamic efficiency, Lamborghini employs special Active Cooling Vanes at the rear of the Sián Roadster. Using material science engineering techniques proprietary to Lamborghini, the vanes activate as the materials sense a change in temperature from the exhaust system. This causes the vanes to open and provide, according to Lamborghini, an “elegant and lightweight” cooling solution.

“In our laboratory, we test new technology and new applications,” Reggiani said. “In the engine bonnet, we have applied smart materials, a completely new technology that allows for dynamic functionality to support electric and mechanical engines. We patented this application and, for the first time, will be on the Lamborghini Sián Roadster.”

How Fast Is The Lamborghini Sián Roadster?

In so many words, the Lamborghini Sián Roadster is really, really fast! The new Sián Roadster hits 62 mph in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 217. Sián in local Bolognese dialect means “flash” by the way.

The Lamborghini Sián Roadster makes its debut in Blu Uranus, selected by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile. Together with the Ad Personam department, Lamborghini works with clients to personalize their Sián Roadster. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Sián Roadster: Hybrid Powertrain

The Sián Roadster’s hybrid powertrain combines the V12 engine with a 34-horsepower, 48-volt e-motor. At home in the gearbox, the e-motor helps with low-speed driving. Moving through the powertrain, we see what Lamborghini calls their “supercapacitor application,” located in the bulkhead between the cockpit and engine.

According to Lamborghini, the supercapacitor stores 10 times the power of a lithium-ion battery; it’s three times more powerful than a battery of similar weight, and three times lighter than a battery with identical power. The electrical system with the supercapacitor and e-motor weighs a mere 75 lbs. “This is a system we developed together with MIT in Boston,” Reggiani said of the supercapacitor.

The icing on the cake is the 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated V12 with its titanium intake valves. By itself, the V12 produces 785 horsepower (8,500 rpm). Add in the e-motor, and the Sián Roadster cranks out 819 horsepower.

Lamborghini Sián Roadster: Availability

According to Domenicali, in the video above, a coupe version is on the way. As for the Sián Roadster, only 19 will be produced, and each one is already spoken for. However, if you want a top-down experience in a Lamborghini, we recommend the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Lamborghini Sián Roadster Gallery

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.