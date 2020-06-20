Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule: The Most Colorful Lamborghini Yet!

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule is the first customization option for the Urus.

Automobili Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department created the option.

For further customization, the Lamborghini Ad Personam is also available.

Okay, first off, you’ve got to admit that “Urus Pearl Capsule” sounds like something Gwyneth Paltrow sells from the goop shop. Or maybe worse yet? Shoot, if I didn’t know Urus Pearl Capsule was the name on Lambo’s SUV, I would have put money on it being some woo-woo product to display at passion parties.

But it’s not (thankfully!).

According to Lamborghini, the Urus Pearl Capsule is a new, custom design edition of their high-performance SUV. Allow me to clear things up.

From The Centro Stile Design Department

The Urus Pearl Capsule is the first exclusive customization option for the Urus created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department. Sure, calling it a “Super SUV” (as Lamborghini does) might be a bit much, but the Urus is as distinctive as it is attention-grabbing. Now the Urus is even more attention-grabbing thanks to the Pearl Capsule’s assertive two-tone exterior.

There are three different high-gloss pearl colors available: Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis, and Verde Mantis (yellow, orange, and green for you non-Italianos out there). Other bits, like the roof, rear diffuser, and spoiler lip are done up in high-gloss black. The tailpipes are a sporty matte grey and the monstrous 23-inch high-gloss black rims come with a body-color accent.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule: Interior Theme

The interior follows with the unique two-tone color combo theme. For example, the hexagon-shaped upholstery features Q-Citura contrast stitching with logo embroidery on the seat. There’s carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum details throughout. An available fully-electric seat features perforated Alcantara for extra comfort.

That last bit is exclusive to the Pearl Capsule editions.

The 2021 Urus includes an updated Parking Assistance Package with Intelligent Park Assist and an optional Sensonum sound system with a whopping 730-watt amplifier and 17 speakers.

Pricing & Availability

The Pearl Capsule is an available option on Urus models from 2021 onward. There is now an extended range of colors and features available. Lambo has made more than 8,300 copies of this beast, with the most popular color options so far being the various greys (Grigio Keres), closely followed by Lamborghini’s trademark yellow.

Additionally, Lamborghini Urus owners can now choose from an updated standard color palette along with a continuously-expanding range of special colors. If that’s not enough, further interior customization is offered by the Lamborghini Ad Personam program.

The 2021 Lamborghini Urus is available now for a suggested retail price of $218,009. That’s a lot of money to spend on a “truck,” but you sure will get noticed.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Gallery

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.